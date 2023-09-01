Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQT Corporation: Getting The Gas Out Of The Basin

Sep. 01, 2023 10:45 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)AR1 Comment
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Management is still working to improve the price received for natural gas.
  • Antero Resources appears to have a big lead in natural gas prices received. This management aims to close that gap.
  • This dry gas producer, EQT, relies solely on natural gas prices because the liquids and oil produced are not a very significant influence on the average price.
  • Midstream transportation contracts are long term. Therefore, changing the market destination of natural gas takes time.
  • Management has made major cost improvements.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) management has a lot of accomplishments to their credit. This management is a huge improvement over what came before they arrived. However, one of the challenges this management faces is getting better prices for natural gas production. The

I analyze oil and gas companies like EQT and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.43K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

preterist profile picture
preterist
Today, 11:02 AM
Premium
Comments (374)
Which is the better buy for a 12 month hold--EQT or AR?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.