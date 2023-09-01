Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Softening U.S. Jobs Market Suggests The Fed's Work Is Done

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • The US August jobs report shows modest jobs growth, benign wage pressures and a large jump in the unemployment rate as the labour market slackens.
  • With inflation set to continue slowing, the Fed is surely not hiking interest rates in September and is unlikely to do so in November either.
  • With higher borrowing costs, less credit availability and student loan repayments all set to increasingly weigh on economic activity, we fear that the unemployment rate will climb further.

Business colleagues having a conversation.

courtneyk

By James Knightley

Employment growth is softening

US non-farm payrolls increased 187k in August versus the 170k consensus, but there are a net 110k of downward revisions to the past couple of months, indicating that the slowing trend in employment growth

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.