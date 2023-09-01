courtneyk

Introduction

Companies specializing in payment transactions like PayPal (PYPL) or Paysafe (PSFE) got a lot of coverage in 2021 and 2022 as their growth prospects were incredibly strong. Since then, though, they have fallen a fair bit in terms of valuation. But one that keeps on impressing right now is Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) which focuses on business payments and aiding companies in spending efficiently and less to boost margins. Essentially, a payment solutions provider that is steadily growing as the services it provides become more clearly seen in terms of the value it provides to investors.

Given the valuation though, the company isn't necessarily in my opinion a very good buy as it is trading far above where the rest of the sector is right now. This means that unfortunately I won't be rating it a buy now, but rather a hold instead, as the business model is still sound and appealing to have exposure to.

Company Structure

FLT is as we know included in the financial sector where it mostly focuses on payment solutions for various companies to efficiently lower their unnecessary spending and bring higher margins for example. But the company also offers services like managing their expense-related purchasing and vendor payment processes. The company has broad international exposure but only recently closed out its operations in Russia, which in my opinion does lower the risk profile for the company and should be beneficial in the medium to long-term I think.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

The company essentially has three various businesses within one, where they have corporate payments, but also vehicle and mobility payments, and lodging solutions. This leaves FLT with a lot of exposure to how travel is going and whether or not we are on the way to properly recover or not. Right now, it seems that 2023 won't be able to fully recover the travel levels, but we are inching closer and hopefully, in 2024 it will showcase the first year of growth, which should bring more demand and revenues for FLT in my opinion.

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

The company continues to look very positively on the remaining part of 2023, and I think they will be able to achieve the growth targets they have. If demand picks up further, we may see a beat on the top line too and FLT generates revenue above $4 billion for the first time. That would likely send the share price higher as a reflection of the solid operational performance. I am however not betting that it will happen and maintaining my hold rating.

Earnings Transcript

From the last earnings call that the company had on August 8, 2023, there are some comments that I think are worth highlighting. The CEO of FLT Ron Clarke had the following to say to investors.

"Brazil grew 15% in Q2 and continued strength in our core toll line, tag volume, they're up 7%, helped by our new bank partnerships also increasing demand for our new vehicle insurance add-ons. Lodging, up 14%, led by our airline vertical, results from a number of new airline implementations, along with the growing usage of our auto rebooking feature for distressed passengers. And finally, corporate payments up 22%. That was led by our direct payables business".

One of the more appealing factors of FLT comes from the exposure and market position it is gathering up in Brazil right now. The economy of Brazil is one of the largest in the world and with FLT moving operations here to further capitalize on more business spending and transactions, I think they are setting themselves up very well to capitalize on major trends in the region. More economic activity was also experienced in the regions as volumes grew for FLT.

"We're continuing to progress our EV efforts along with our understanding of how the energy transition may in fact, affect our business. If you would look at Pages 12 through 14 in our earnings supplement. So on the economics front, EV vehicles, at least among our commercial mixed fleet clients continues to be very favorable. EV vehicles, they are generating more revenue per vehicle than a comparable ICE EV vehicle".

The company is continuing to move more towards its EV endeavors and I think this is showcasing some of the potential for the company still and that FLT is not just a way to get exposure to the financial sector, but also to some of the EV and green energy trends too, which is making FLT more and more appealing.

Risk Associated

The operational and financial performance of FLT could face adverse consequences stemming from the inherent volatility of the global economy. Economic uncertainties, including economic downturns, recessions, and fluctuations in currency values, pose potential risks to the company's operations and financial stability. Such unpredictable market conditions can impact FLT's ability to effectively fortify its core business segments or venture into emerging growth areas, such as electric vehicles, given potential constraints on available free cash flow.

Markets (Investor Presentation)

FLT's reliance on fuel prices is intrinsically linked to its fundamental business operations. The company's core activities revolve around providing fuel cards and comprehensive payment processing solutions tailored for commercial fleets. Consequently, fluctuations in fuel prices hold a significant influence over financial dynamics.

At the heart of this relationship is the connection between fuel prices and the FLT revenue model. As fuel prices experience upward shifts, the revenue generated per gallon of fuel purchased through FLT specialized cards and payment systems also witnesses a corresponding increase. This is a critical element of FLT's revenue structure, as it directly impacts the company's top-line performance.

Investor Takeaway

FLT is an interesting play as it has more or less three various operations under the same roof but all with quite similar exposure to demand for travel. The company has been able to efficiently grow its bottom line over the years, but the currency valuation looks unappealing as the premium to the sector based on earnings is too high in my opinion. This causes me to have a hold rating for the company rather than a buy right now.