With Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reporting its Q2 financials on August 30, 2023, in this article, I intend to highlight the important points made by the management during the Q2 earnings call and complement that by providing some of my own views on each one of them. I will then conclude with an update to my earlier valuation that I did in June 2023, when I analyzed the company in greater detail.

Key Takeaways from the Earnings Call

• "…we reported $2.78 billion in net sales, up 14%…" - with actual sales beating both guidance and consensus, Q2 looks to post a relatively good rate of growth. This is especially so when looked at from the trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, which indicates that Q2 is a second quarter in a row showing an uptick in TTM sales growth after 8 straight quarters (from Q1'2021 to Q4'2022) of a slowdown (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Company's 10-Ks/10-Qs and author's calculations

Furthermore, from the product standpoint, growth in Q2 was largely driven by the Consumables, which contributed a full 12 percentage points (pps) to the overall 14.3% growth in sales, while Hardgoods posted a negligible 0.3 pps (Table 1).

Table 1

Company's 10-Ks/10-Qs and author's calculations

• "Gross margin reached 28.3% in Q2…" - this is one of the brightest spots in the company's performance. In fact, over the last 5 years, YoY quarterly GM has been steadily increasing both from the per-period perspective (from 20.6% in Q2'2018 to its current level of 28.3%) and the aggregated one (currently, at 26.6%). This positive dynamic should provide the solid basis for positive operating margin in the future.

Table 2

10-Ks/Qs and author's calculations

• "…we reported […] a 3% adjusted EBITDA margin" - as mentioned in my earlier article, most of the adjustment made to the EBITDA can be attributed to stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, which is real, recurring, and, therefore, must not be ignored, or even worse, adjusted for. For Q2'2023, SBC explained a whopping 99% of the adjustment. While it is lower that what it used to be in the previous quarters when it was more than 107%, there is only one conclusion we can make here - CHWY is, at best, only marginally profitable at the moment (from the GAAP EBITDA perspective) and, therefore, the stated 3% EBITDA margin should be looked at with extra scrutiny.

• "…active customers were broadly flat on a sequential basis" - in other words, active customers declined, which was both on a sequential (-0.3%) and YoY (-0.6%) basis. In fact, on a Q2 YoY basis, over the last 5 years, customer contribution to change in total revenue has been steadily declining, from 90% five years ago (Q2'2018) to -4% in the current quarter. An ever-higher contribution can be seen to be captured by price (NSPAC) growth, with more on that below.

Table 3

10-Ks/Qs and author's calculations

• "…net sales per active customer or NSPAC reached $530, reflecting a 15% increase" - not only is the $530 the highest level of NSPAC ever achieved by the company, but also 9 straight quarters of double-digit growth rate shows strength in continued positive performance in the future (Figure 2). Importantly, during the call the management mentioned that inflation provided only a modest benefit to the NSPAC growth, with more than 70% of the benefit coming from organic cohort and Autoship development and tilt towards high-value healthcare products. This is good news, as it translates into sustainability in the performance.

Figure 2

10-Ks/Qs and author's calculations

• Among other important aspects mentioned were:

o Autoship sales reaching 75.5% of total net sales - the highest level ever.

o Expansion to Canada remaining on track for launch in Q3.

o Sponsored ads program continuing its development, with roll-out plans in the second half of the year and into 2024 - while this will add to the revenue, it is still too early to speculate about the scale it will meaningfully be able to reach. As a result, this aspect will, for now, remain as an upside optionality kicker and not be part of the valuation model.

o Q3 and full-year sales growth guidance being at high single-digit and low double-digit rates, respectively (Table 4):

Table 4

Company 10-Q

Valuation Update

With that we can now switch to what the company value is, as of Q2 2023-end. In my previous article that I wrote in June, I showed that CHWY's value per share was around $34. At the time, the company was trading at around $38, so I indicated a neutral view on the stock.

In the current update, I estimate the company's value per share to be at $31.5 (Table 5), slightly below the previous level. With the latest price of around $24, there is more than 31% upside potential for Chewy, Inc., which deserves a BUY rating.

Table 5