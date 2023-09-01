Chewy - Q2 Earnings Is A Mixed Bag, But The Stock Is A Buy
Summary
- Chewy, Inc. Q2 net sales exceeded guidance and consensus, showing a 14% growth rate.
- Gross margin reached 28.3% in Q2, indicating positive performance and potential for future operating margin growth.
- Active customers declined on both a sequential and YoY basis, but net sales per active customer increased by 15%, reaching an all-time high of $530.
- With an estimated value per share of $31.5 and the current price of $24, there is more than 31% upside potential to Chewy, Inc. stock.
With Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reporting its Q2 financials on August 30, 2023, in this article, I intend to highlight the important points made by the management during the Q2 earnings call and complement that by providing some of my own views on each one of them. I will then conclude with an update to my earlier valuation that I did in June 2023, when I analyzed the company in greater detail.
Key Takeaways from the Earnings Call
• "…we reported $2.78 billion in net sales, up 14%…" - with actual sales beating both guidance and consensus, Q2 looks to post a relatively good rate of growth. This is especially so when looked at from the trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, which indicates that Q2 is a second quarter in a row showing an uptick in TTM sales growth after 8 straight quarters (from Q1'2021 to Q4'2022) of a slowdown (Figure 1).
Figure 1
Furthermore, from the product standpoint, growth in Q2 was largely driven by the Consumables, which contributed a full 12 percentage points (pps) to the overall 14.3% growth in sales, while Hardgoods posted a negligible 0.3 pps (Table 1).
Table 1
• "Gross margin reached 28.3% in Q2…" - this is one of the brightest spots in the company's performance. In fact, over the last 5 years, YoY quarterly GM has been steadily increasing both from the per-period perspective (from 20.6% in Q2'2018 to its current level of 28.3%) and the aggregated one (currently, at 26.6%). This positive dynamic should provide the solid basis for positive operating margin in the future.
Table 2
• "…we reported […] a 3% adjusted EBITDA margin" - as mentioned in my earlier article, most of the adjustment made to the EBITDA can be attributed to stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, which is real, recurring, and, therefore, must not be ignored, or even worse, adjusted for. For Q2'2023, SBC explained a whopping 99% of the adjustment. While it is lower that what it used to be in the previous quarters when it was more than 107%, there is only one conclusion we can make here - CHWY is, at best, only marginally profitable at the moment (from the GAAP EBITDA perspective) and, therefore, the stated 3% EBITDA margin should be looked at with extra scrutiny.
• "…active customers were broadly flat on a sequential basis" - in other words, active customers declined, which was both on a sequential (-0.3%) and YoY (-0.6%) basis. In fact, on a Q2 YoY basis, over the last 5 years, customer contribution to change in total revenue has been steadily declining, from 90% five years ago (Q2'2018) to -4% in the current quarter. An ever-higher contribution can be seen to be captured by price (NSPAC) growth, with more on that below.
Table 3
• "…net sales per active customer or NSPAC reached $530, reflecting a 15% increase" - not only is the $530 the highest level of NSPAC ever achieved by the company, but also 9 straight quarters of double-digit growth rate shows strength in continued positive performance in the future (Figure 2). Importantly, during the call the management mentioned that inflation provided only a modest benefit to the NSPAC growth, with more than 70% of the benefit coming from organic cohort and Autoship development and tilt towards high-value healthcare products. This is good news, as it translates into sustainability in the performance.
Figure 2
• Among other important aspects mentioned were:
o Autoship sales reaching 75.5% of total net sales - the highest level ever.
o Expansion to Canada remaining on track for launch in Q3.
o Sponsored ads program continuing its development, with roll-out plans in the second half of the year and into 2024 - while this will add to the revenue, it is still too early to speculate about the scale it will meaningfully be able to reach. As a result, this aspect will, for now, remain as an upside optionality kicker and not be part of the valuation model.
o Q3 and full-year sales growth guidance being at high single-digit and low double-digit rates, respectively (Table 4):
Table 4
Valuation Update
With that we can now switch to what the company value is, as of Q2 2023-end. In my previous article that I wrote in June, I showed that CHWY's value per share was around $34. At the time, the company was trading at around $38, so I indicated a neutral view on the stock.
In the current update, I estimate the company's value per share to be at $31.5 (Table 5), slightly below the previous level. With the latest price of around $24, there is more than 31% upside potential for Chewy, Inc., which deserves a BUY rating.
Table 5
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHWY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments