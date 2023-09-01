Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Key Takeaways From August Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Chris Lau
Summary

  • U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000, lower than the average monthly gain over the past year.
  • The BLS revised down the employment figures for June and July, raising concerns about data manipulation.
  • The labor force participation rate increased slightly, which could ease unemployment constraints but also contribute to inflationary pressures.
  • Report is bullish on construction, manufacturing and healthcare, bearish on information, telecom, transportation and warehousing.

Investors will like the U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase of 187,000. This lagged the average monthly gain of 271,000 over the prior 12 months. Before diving into the details, readers should focus on the previous NFP revisions, the participation rate, and the wage growth.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. 



Chris Lau
Comments (2)

Epicontact2
Today, 10:52 AM
Chris, thanks for your very helpful take on the latest numbers and trends.
Chris Lau
Today, 10:50 AM
Notable post-market reactions:
1. Warner Bros Disc $WBD $12.22-0.92 (-7.00%)10:47 AM 09/01/23
2. Walgreens now yields 7.5% $WBA. CEO is out.
3. UAW strike risk is a formality. No price change.
