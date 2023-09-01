Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: September 2023 Edition

Sep. 01, 2023 11:50 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)AGG, EFA, VXF
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Summary

  • The author plans to change their pension plan allocation to be 100% invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
  • The author's investment performance in August underperformed the S&P 500 index, failing to meet their investment objectives.
  • The author uses a moving average crossover system to determine allocation and will allocate 100% to SPY in September.

In this month’s article, I outline why I will change my allocation of my pension plan assets to be 100% invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). I will have no cash position. First, let me review my

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

