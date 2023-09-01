Wall Street Lunch: Jobs Data In Spotlight

primeimages

A rise in the unemployment rate with participation rising points to a looser labor market. (0:15) Stocks set to gain for the week after a down August where oil was a rare winner. (1:27)

It was a Goldilocks jobs report for Fed followers.

August nonfarm payrolls rose to 187,000, higher than the 170,000 expected. But that was cancelled out by a downward revision to July’s gain.

But the key was an unexpected jump in the unemployment rate to 3.8% from 3.5%. That was spurred by a whopping 736,000 people entering the labor force last month, bringing the participation rate up to 62.8%.

ING says with "higher borrowing costs, less credit availability, and student loan repayments all set to increasingly weigh on economic activity, we fear that the unemployment rate will climb further. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be just through rising participation rates but will likely involve some job losses too."

The rise in the jobless rate is encouraging for those looking for a more dovish Fed, with 4% seen as a looser labor market that can open the door for easier monetary policy. And the FOMC has been concerned about labor supply throughout this tightening cycle.

A lower-than-expected rise in average hourly earnings of 0.2% also helped the narrative, giving the FOMC a win-win environment of job creation with weaker wage pressure.

Swaps firmed up expectations that the fed funds rate has reached its peak, with a greater chance that the first cut comes in May.

Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson says this jobs report "clearly increases the pressure on the Fed not to hike this month, and it would now take horrific PPI and CPI data to trigger action."

He says the Fed is hiking and "the next move will be an easing, as soon as next March."

In the markets, the bond market reacted most on the short end of the curve, with the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) dropping closer to 4.8%. But moves were muted, with traders perhaps uneasy about big bets ahead of the long weekend.

A bigger-than-expected rise in the August S&P Global PMI and the ISM manufacturing also kept gains in check.

In stocks, the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is up 0.3%, and the Dow (DJI) is up 0.6%.

For the week, the Nasdaq is up more than 3%, with the S&P up more than 2% and the Dow up more than 1%.

Looking back on August, the S&P fell 1.8%. The Nasdaq lost 2.2%, and the Dow (DJI) fell 2.4%.

Looking to cross-asset performance in August, it was mostly a down month. But oil prices saw a third-straight monthly gain. Brent (CO1:COM) is now up for the year, along with WTI (CL1:COM).

Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid noted that Chinese and Hong Kong equities "led the declines for August and are both now negative YTD in USD terms."

But he says "ironically," U.S. Treasuries, while still down -0.6%, "were near the top of the pile for August, since the second half rally, plus the ever-increasing carry, nearly pulled them back to flat."

Key triggers for weakness in the month were the U.S. government debt downgrade by Fitch, a larger-than-expected Treasury supply announcement, weak European and Chinese data, and concerns about China's debt, especially in property.

Among highlights, 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2007 at 4.36%. 10-year real yields moved above 2% for the first time since 2009, and the recent 30-year U.S. mortgage rate of 7.31% was the highest since 2000.

Among active stocks –

China EV makers reported numbers for the month.

NIO (NIO) delivered 19,329 vehicles, up 81% Y/Y and down 5.5% Q/Q.

XPeng (XPEV) recorded monthly deliveries of 13,690 Smart EVs, an increase of 24% M/M and 43% Y/Y.

And with monthly deliveries for each of the three Li L series models topping 10,000 vehicles, Li Auto (LI) delivered 34,914 vehicles in August 2023. That’s an increase of 663.8% Y/Y and 2.3% M/M.

In other news of note –

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) says CEO Rosalind Brewer has decided to step down from her leadership position and board membership effective August 31, 2023.

WBA's Board of Directors has agreed to Ms. Brewer's decision, which comes less than three years after her appointment in March 2021.