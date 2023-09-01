Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynex Capital Is A High-Yield REIT With Substantial Risks

Sep. 01, 2023 12:33 PM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX)2 Comments
Summary

  • Dynex's 9.04% yield is eye-catching but risky due to looming Fed hikes.
  • Strong cash reserves exist, but rising rates could eventually hit the dividends.
  • Hedging shields against rate risks but eats into profits and limits compounding.
  • Best for short-term speculators, not retirees or long-term investors.
  • High yield aside, Dynex's conservative strategy limits growth potential, as evidenced by its long-term performance.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) stands out among MBS REITs with its impressive 9.04% yield. Yet, as many seasoned investors know, high yields often come with their own set of challenges. This analysis aims to peel back the layers of DX's dividend sustainability, assess its

Follow me for insights into undercovered and overlooked stocks that are potential hidden gems in the market. My investment approach is balanced. I rely on quantitative metrics while always remembering the qualitative story behind each stock. I'm not afraid to go against the grain if the numbers justify it, always in pursuit of the most accurate understanding of a company's potential. I hold a Master of Liberal Arts (ALM) in Extension Studies, field of Finance, from Harvard University. My investment career has spanned various facets of the finance industry, from serving as an analyst at my country's stock exchange to working as a sell-side analyst and a stockbroker. Now as a full-time investor, I have the additional time and focus to provide more in-depth analyses of investment opportunities, and I'm extremely grateful for this. Whether writing for fun, articulating my ideas, or sharing strategies, I aim to provide value on your investment journey. "Veritas Super Omnia" (Truth Above All)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

RetiredLawyer813 profile picture
RetiredLawyer813
Today, 1:15 PM
Premium
Comments (288)
Since we appear to be near the end of the FED's hiking cycle, I think DX is a buy here. Fingers crossed.
p
pmzman999
Today, 12:39 PM
Premium
Comments (141)
I’ve owned it for a decade. Today my basis is flat to the market as I don’t reinvest the dividends but in reality my basis is zero. Fed is a lot closer to the end of rate rises. Maybe 1 more. Election year Covid on the horizon so rates may fall like a rock next year
