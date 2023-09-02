C3.ai: The Hype Train Crashed, But It Didn't Burn
Summary
- C3.ai stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months, fulfilling my previous Sell thesis. However, while it crashed, it didn't burn.
- Investors have returned to defend against the recent selloff, suggesting AI could bottom out in the near term.
- C3 buyers seem to be focused on its ongoing profitability ramp despite the monetization uncertainties surrounding its ability to monetize its generative AI strategies.
- I discuss why my Sell rating looks increasingly tenuous, as buyers seem ready to lift AI's upward momentum from here.
- It's time to turn more constructive on AI.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Investors in AI-hype train C3.ai (NYSE:AI) have been remarkably resilient. My previous update on C3 (Sell rating) panned out as AI underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) over the past three months.
However, the extent of the underperformance was less significant than I had anticipated. However, AI still fell nearly 43% from its June 2023 highs before buyers returned to defend the lows in August.
Given the uncertainties underpinning its generative AI monetization and unprofitable business model, I anticipated AI to fall further. However, it seems buyers are willing to give CEO Tom Siebel and his team the benefit of the doubt, given its commitment toward achieving profitability exiting the fourth quarter of FY24 or FQ4'24).
As such, AI has remarkably regained its medium-term uptrend bias, suggesting further potential for gains if buying momentum follows through. Despite that, I assessed that investors still need to be cautious about pricing too much near-term hype over C3's ability to monetize its generative AI products.
The company held an Investor Day at the end of June to demonstrate its turnkey enterprise AI applications. Management shared helpful information and discussed how its platform has the potential to scale beyond its focus on oil & gas rapidly. Notably, C3 argued that its systems could mitigate the randomness in outputs from the underlying LLMs, fine-tuning applications to deliver "deterministic" responses for its customers. As such, it could help allay companies' fears in deploying generative AI applications, particularly in industries where accuracy is highly critical.
In addition, C3 articulated that as a SaaS provider, its gross margins aren't affected by the increased use of generative AI since it isn't providing cloud computing infrastructure services. In contrast, C3 believes its applications complement the leading hyperscalers, notably Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG), which could bolster cross-selling momentum.
I applaud management for clarifying its confidence in the company's improved ability to monetize generative AI. However, the lack of an enhanced profitability ramp suggesting near-term monetization potential unveils the uncertainties clouding C3's generative AI strategies.
Analysts' estimates indicate that C3 is expected to post adjusted EPS profitability in FY25, in line with management's outlook. However, the goalposts haven't shifted since its previous earnings conference, suggesting investors have likely baked in the optimism. Despite that, AI's valuation probably isn't aggressive, assigned with a "C" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha's Quant.
Therefore, it seems reasonable that buyers have recently attempted to help stage a near-term bottom in AI at a critical support zone, suggesting a consolidation zone is looking increasingly likely.
Buyers returned over the past three weeks, helping to sustain a consolidation zone at the $28 level. As such, AI has recovered robustly from its downward bias in 2022, with its lows formed in December 2022.
The ability for buyers to undergird AI's bottoming process in May 2023 must be highlighted, as it was formed at AI's 50-week moving average or MA (blue line). As such, it indicates buyers were willing to buy AI's significant dips, forming a higher high market structure and stemming a further decline toward its lows in 2022.
As such, with C3 buyers looking increasingly confident of sustaining AI's upward bias, I believe my Sell thesis is looking tenuous moving ahead. Therefore, I consider my thesis as having played out accordingly as AI fell toward its August lows.
With that in mind, I move back to the sidelines as I assess the battle between the Bulls and Bears at the current levels.
Rating: Upgraded to Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)
I agree wholeheartedly with your perspective. I don't know the true value of AI, but there is clearly a franchise that is sustainable, so sensing that the stock won't crash and burn, but might not fly up to the sky either, I have been selling December $25 puts on AI for as high as $4+ per contract. At its closing price of $2.70 per contract yesterday, that still represents a potential annualized yield in excess of 38% with downside protection in excess of 28%. I trade options daily, and don't see a better risk/reward scenario to sell naked puts anywhere else that is justifiable.