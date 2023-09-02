Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: The Hype Train Crashed, But It Didn't Burn

Sep. 02, 2023 8:30 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • C3.ai stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months, fulfilling my previous Sell thesis. However, while it crashed, it didn't burn.
  • Investors have returned to defend against the recent selloff, suggesting AI could bottom out in the near term.
  • C3 buyers seem to be focused on its ongoing profitability ramp despite the monetization uncertainties surrounding its ability to monetize its generative AI strategies.
  • I discuss why my Sell rating looks increasingly tenuous, as buyers seem ready to lift AI's upward momentum from here.
  • It's time to turn more constructive on AI.
ChatGPT official app icon on screen

Robert Way

Investors in AI-hype train C3.ai (NYSE:AI) have been remarkably resilient. My previous update on C3 (Sell rating) panned out as AI underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) over the past three months.

However, the extent of the underperformance was less significant than

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.54K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.09K)
This is one of your best articles ever! Really! Ever!
I agree wholeheartedly with your perspective. I don't know the true value of AI, but there is clearly a franchise that is sustainable, so sensing that the stock won't crash and burn, but might not fly up to the sky either, I have been selling December $25 puts on AI for as high as $4+ per contract. At its closing price of $2.70 per contract yesterday, that still represents a potential annualized yield in excess of 38% with downside protection in excess of 28%. I trade options daily, and don't see a better risk/reward scenario to sell naked puts anywhere else that is justifiable.
-eddie- profile picture
-eddie-
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (910)
I will wait. As you correctly said, I have given the CEO the benefit of the doubt
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (10.08K)
Hell, I picked up a few hundred shares myself last week.
a
ar4ky
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (42)
ER is next week. I’ve cleared my position until I have a better grasp on their financial position from Q2.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.6K)
@ar4ky Risk management against ER volatility is prudent, particularly for unprofitable stocks like C3. Not wrong.
