Yiren Digital Eyes Further International Expansion In Turnaround

Sep. 01, 2023
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Yiren Digital Ltd. reported a 65% YoY revenue growth in Q2 2023, indicating a continued turnaround from the previous year's decline.
  • The company offers credit services and wealth management products to consumers and small businesses in China.
  • Yiren Digital has a significant cash position and may need to consider implementing a dividend policy in the future.
  • I'm Neutral [Hold] on Yiren Digital Ltd. and the stock is worth putting on a watch list for future consideration.
Confident smiling Asian female florist, owner of small business flower shop, analyzing business performance on laptop, reporting a growth in revenue, feeling happy and satisfied. Business growth, investment success concept

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 17, 2023, with revenue growth of 65% year-over-year.

The firm facilitates credit to consumers and small businesses

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

a
abh3vt
Today, 1:45 PM
Premium
Comments (318)
@Donovan Jones A few comments from me. This is largely for other investors who follow you and might be interested in the stock and/or the Chinese fintech sector:

1. You mention the "unhappy" year for YRD in FY22 citing the drop in revenues. What you fail to mention is that pretax income surged by +24% (in RMB) because of substantial improvements in pretax margins. Pretax margins went from 27% in FY21 to 44.2% in FY22. They have remained at 50-56% in the 1H of FY23. Margins have improved as delinquencies have dropped (better quality of borrowers) and operating efficiencies. FD eps in FY22 were 2.00/ADS, up from a reported 1.80/ADS in FY21. As you noted, that was in spite of currency headwinds. I don't see this as an unhappy year at all.

2. Let's just focus on the extreme valuation metrics for a second. On a TTM basis, YRD is trading at 1x PE. They have a negative Ev/EBITDA ratio, and trade at 25% of book value. You will not find a cheaper stock in the market! The only other one close to this type of extreme valuation is its competitor, XYF. (Which you did not mention in your list of competitors.)

3. LX is probably the best comp for YRD. They both have an ecommerce segment that sells goods directly to consumers and facilitate loan activity. YRD also has an insurance brokerage division which has done extremely well since it started up a couple years ago.

4. Regulation oversight in china over fintech has been tight and is seen as a constant threat to survival. I do think that we are through the worst of it after a long 3-5 year period that included the outlawing of peer to peer lending and stricter ceilings on interest rates that can be charged to borrowers. Now, with the focus in China on stimulating the demand side of their economy, why would regulators continue to further crack down on those companies that are helping to facilitate consumer purchases?

The survivors of the regulatory changes are: LU, QFIN, FINV, LX, JFIN, YRD and XYF. LU has focused on the SME (small business) sector and did not do a very good job of managing credit risks for which they are paying now with higher allowances and reduced lending under tighter policies. Most of the other, smaller competitors have done a significantly better job. LX is probably the worst of that group although they have significantly improved their DRs over the past few quarters.

Why is YRD so cheap? IMO, its the ownership structure and their capital allocation. It is 80% owned by CreditEase, which in turn is half owned by its founder (and the current CEO of YRD). They don't pay a dividend, and they have been stingy on buybacks while continuing to issue stock to employees. And lets not forget the political/regulatory headaches that keep many US investors away. I do think its FV is at least 2x what its currently trading at, as is XYF. XYF at least has been aggressively repurchasing its stock and has just instituted a (small) special dividend.
