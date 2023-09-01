Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Incredible Recovery Lifting Sentiments Ahead Of iPhone 15 Launch

Sep. 01, 2023 12:42 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple dip buyers rushed in to lift buying sentiments this week as AAPL nearly regained its August losses, a stunning recovery.
  • Upgraded estimates suggest Apple's iPhone 15 initial shipments could reach 86 million units, indicating strong holiday season sales.
  • Institutional buyers were relatively underweight in AAPL based on a study released last week. This week's surge suggests buyers have returned robustly.
  • Apple's use of 3D printers to manufacture steel chassis for upcoming Apple Watches demonstrates its commitment to improving production efficiency.
  • I argue why my previous Sell rating is no longer defensible given the recent developments as Apple prepares to launch its iPhone 15. Upgrade to Hold.
Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors helped stage a remarkable revival this week since AAPL bottomed out in mid-August. The force of the recovery has stunned me, suggesting institutional buyers could be rotating back into the Cupertino company

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.53K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

c
cuttysark8301
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (502)
Sell. Sell. Sell. Oh wait! I was wrong! Buy. Buy. Buy!
C
Charleyman1
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (732)
“Apple dip buyers rushed in to lift buying sentiments this week”! Hahah another one of those experts who thought apple was going down. I buy apple every quarter because I look at the long term view that it is an excellent investment.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.08K)
I found your change of rating on AAPL very interesting. Of course one should always change one's mind if the facts change, but I still think AAPL is expensive here, particularly if you look at its PEG, Ent Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios. I can't fault anyone from liking AAPL as long as they have a long enough horizon for the valuation to catch up with its price. My 3 granddaughters all own AAPL, and it's their largest single holding ahead of GOOG, MSFT and AMZN. I just heard today that the split-adjusted cost basis of AAPL when it first went public is $0.10. Yes, that's only ten cents. A lot of people made a ton of money on AAPL, and it's products have become as essential as toilet paper and toothpaste.
C
Charleyman1
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (732)
@ndardick these people have no clue. U are right.
G
Geomaall
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
@ndardick AAPL has a lot of room for growth when stop focusing on iPhones and view their services segment. They’re slowly entering the live broadcasting and tv streaming space and with enough commitment they can easily take over that market from Netflix Hulu ect.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 1:47 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.59K)
@ndardick I have come to the conclusion that what Loup Ventures and Wedbush said could be right. Along the lines that people need to eat, drink, and use a phone (iPhone) more than anything else, probably.
