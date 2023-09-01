Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NXG: Attractive Distribution Doubled, Deep Discount And An Interesting Portfolio

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy and renewables, as well as REITs and utilities, have been under pressure this year, affecting NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund.
  • The fund has announced a doubling of its distribution to try to narrow the discount and attract investors.
  • The fund's portfolio is focused on a mix of energy and renewables, with a significant weighting towards energy and top holdings in sustainable infrastructure companies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Conceptual image for personal finance and growth

J Studios

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Energy and renewables have both been under pressure this year, in addition to real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and utilities also being under pressure due to rising rates and yields. This has put

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund ((CEF)) and exchange-traded fund ((ETF)) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.17K Followers
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NXG, UTF, UTG, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

t
trsales
Today, 1:58 PM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
They were barely covering their distribution so they decide to double it? What a shell game. Buy our stock and we will return 7% of your investment each month interest free. Hmm
Invest 10K and after a year you will have 10K betting on their stock picking acumen to generate capital gains to cover the ROC (which have proven elusive for the last couple of years) or invest in a one year treasury and after a year have 10.55K risk free.
And the portfolio turnover of almost 100% year to date? There are not that many stocks that fit the definition of their universe. I will watch from the sidelines. Good luck with your investment.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 1:52 PM
Premium
Comments (10.66K)
@Nick Ackerman

Thank you for the update on $NXG. I had owned this stock earlier, but regrettably got out this year as it has been in the doldrums for reasons you have outlined.

I have, however, done very well with $SRV and I see a similar opportunity here arising, at least short term but hopefully longer.

Renewables are truly on in the tank right now. I had personally sold out of them (somehow!) before the big swoon. I did not do the same in my daughters account as I do believe all of them will inevitably rebound when interest rate hikes and inflation begin to ease off. Though I no longer own the first in the ongoing list anymore, $NEP, $CWEN.A, $AY all these renewables are I believe good potential buys IF you are long term investor.

Again, thank you for the update! Have a restful Labor Day!

disc.: long in managed account: $CWEN.A, $AY.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 2:01 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.5K)
@Veritas1010 yes, it's been a tough go this year with their energy and renewables approach. It definitely hasn't kept up with the broader market, and that can certainly be frustrating!

This move to increase the distribution in an effort to reduce the discount is at least some solace for those of us who still hold. But in the end, we still really need their underlying portfolio to start performing better. That's where hopefully, as you mention, my long-term patience will pay off as I not only hold exposure through NXG but, as mentioned, I own a position in NEP too.

Enjoy your Labor Day as well. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.