Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunoco Is A Solid Income Option, But IDRs Are Burdensome

Sep. 01, 2023 1:05 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Sunoco has been growing its EBITDA and is a potential option for income-oriented investors.
  • The transition from combustible engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) poses a risk to Sunoco.
  • Sunoco's opportunities lie in margins, volumes, and acquisitions.

Gas Prices Continue To Drop

Joshua Lott/Getty Images News

While Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) will have to navigate the EV transition, the company has been doing a solid job growing its EBITDA the past few years and looks like an option for income-oriented investors to consider. However, I consider

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.11K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUN, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

o
old66
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (72)
Transition from ICE to EV in what, the next 10 to 20 years ? Once Comrade Biden and his Politburo are made to explain soaring food, heating and general cost of living costs, all directly or indirectly a result of his war on fossil fuels, a major setback in his Chinese supplied climate revolution may be in order.
20$Bill profile picture
20$Bill
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (10.74K)
A couple years ago all you read about was IDR’s. The fix was all rolled into one. The fix for IDR’s is ET to merge sun into ET.. like they did with sxl and etp. Instead of getting IDR’s et gets all the profit.. et didn’t mind getting rid of IDR’s.. the only effect IDR’s has on unit holders is who sends you a dividend sun or ET.. next up OXLC.. Elliot wouldn’t be a happy camper..
D
DAVER1
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (211)
Buy ET to get the other 50% of the IDR.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.