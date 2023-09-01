Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Limbach Holdings: Volatile Cash Flow Here To Stay

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
432 Followers

Summary

  • Limbach's execution to differentiate strategies by segment provided strong gross profits growth in the past few quarters.
  • The company's historically volatile cash flow has roots in its business operation.
  • Limbach is likely to look for future acquisitions in a way that helps with scaling and market share expansion that complements its current portfolio and capacity.
  • Strong growth moment expected to continue, so does its cash flow volatility.
aircon maintenance engineers

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), a Delaware corporation headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania formed on July 20, 2016, provides building systems solutions in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. The Company operates primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest regions of

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
432 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Batsi
Today, 1:36 PM
Premium
Comments (89)
This is a projects-based organisation. Project life cycles explain the cash flow fluctuations.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.