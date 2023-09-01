Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EVT: Discount Opens Up Opportunity For Long-Term Income Investors

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has been trading lower recently, and the fund's discount has been opening up since our last update.
  • EVT has a value-oriented portfolio with a benchmark of the Russell 1000 Value Index, providing a differentiated positioning from tech-heavy funds.
  • EVT's performance has been strong relative to the S&P 500 Index, and it offers a reasonable distribution rate after a reduction last year.
Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) has been under some pressure more recently as equities take a hit with higher risk-free yields. Additionally, since the last time we

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVT, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (1.47K)
Hi Nick! Hope you are doing well! Just wondering, how many CEFs do you like to hold to be considered diversified? My CEF bucket consists of 20. I believe I could probably get it down to 10, but then, it would bring each one up to 4% of my portfolio instead of 2% each.

Wondering your thoughts. Performance over the last decade for both the 10 vs 20 CEFs is virtually identical with the 10 only pulling away a bit in performance after Covid.

Thanks!
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:55 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.5K)
@Brute80 I think you probably only need 1 or 2 to be adequately diversified, as that can give you exposure to hundreds of positions on its own. For example, FOF is a hybrid fund that holds other CEFs, so you get thousands of positions there alone. BCAT and ECAT are also multi-asset approaches where one fund could be enough.

However....I hold around 50 because I will invest in several different funds of the same category with different managers and funds to diversify my distribution streams. If any fund cuts, it actually means very little to my overall monthly cash flow.

That being said, my top 10 positions are nearly 40% of my CEF portfolio. So those tend to be my more high conviction funds.
d
dcam117
Today, 1:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (260)
Added to EVT recently. I wish EV would have more fund like EVT . The rest all have a top weighing of tech . Strategies may differ but they still all depend on tech more or less .
Can you think another EV fund closest to EVT ?
Thank you , very much , for all your writings and guidance.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 1:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.5K)
@dcam117 EVT is pretty unique from the EV lineup of funds. Despite all the very similar sounding names of the funds, each one does have its own unique positioning and approach. ETG and ETO are the most similar to each other and are similar to EVT, but they both incorporate a more global tilt.
