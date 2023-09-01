Andrzej Rostek

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) presents a buy opportunity, particularly for investors interested in a complex yet potentially lucrative play in the commodities arena. The company is well-positioned in the metallurgical coal sector, which is poised for growth due to increasing global infrastructure needs. While the cyclical nature of met coal does introduce some risk, especially in economic downturns, AMR's operational strengths, such as effective cost management and leverage, are generating substantial free cash flow. These strengths are further amplified by a tight supply environment that could sustain elevated met coal prices. The ongoing aggressive share buyback initiative signals management's confidence in the stock's intrinsic value. Should met coal prices maintain their current trajectory, I believe there's a strong case for AMR's stock value doubling by 2025, making it an attractive investment for those who understand its market intricacies.

Metallurgical Coal is Misunderstood

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a mining company specializing in the production and sale of met and thermal coal, primarily operating in Virginia and West Virginia. What a lot of investors fail to realise is that over 95% of AMR's shipments consist of metallurgical coal, meaning that the company is not subject to the secular downtrend which is seen in the demand for thermal coal.

In my opinion, the investment case for metallurgical coal is often misunderstood, overshadowed by the broader narrative surrounding the decline of coal as an energy source. While it's true that thermal coal faces challenges from renewable energy and environmental regulations, metallurgical coal operates in a different market with unique dynamics. It commands a higher price due to its specialized role in steel production, a sector that sees increased demand as countries develop and modernize their infrastructure. This price premium can offer potentially higher returns for investors. Additionally, the global push for infrastructure growth further boosts the demand for metallurgical coal, making it a potentially lucrative investment. Unlike thermal coal, which is increasingly being replaced by renewable energy sources, there are fewer substitutes for metallurgical coal in steel production. This lends it a level of market stability that thermal coal lacks. I believe that when these factors are considered collectively, metallurgical coal emerges as a more attractive and misunderstood investment opportunity compared to thermal coal.

In my opinion, the future outlook for metallurgical coal is promising, particularly when considering global steel demand trends. According to forecasts, global steel demand is expected to grow at a rate of 2% per year through 2024. Even more compelling is the projection for India, where steel demand is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% up to 2050. These figures indicate not only a sustained but also a growing need for steel, and by extension, metallurgical coal. Such growth trajectories in steel demand, especially in emerging markets like India, bolster the investment case for metallurgical coal.

While the future demand prospects on met coal are positive, I believe investors must remember that the cyclical nature of metallurgical coal demand makes it particularly susceptible to economic downturns and sector-specific crises, such as China's housing troubles. Given that China is one of the world's largest consumers of steel, a housing crisis there would likely result in a significant reduction in construction activities. This, in turn, would diminish the demand for steel and, consequently, met coal. Similarly, a global recession would generally lead to a decrease in manufacturing and construction, further affecting met coal demand. If a macroeconomic downturn was to occur, this would almost certainly lower the average met coal selling price, therefore causing significant pressure on AMR's margins and free cash flow.

AMR is Diversified Across Worldwide Markets

In my opinion, Alpha Metallurgical Resources is strategically positioned as the USA's largest and most diverse supplier of metallurgical coal, a fact underscored by its commanding 21% share of the nation's total metallurgical coal production as of 2022. This dominant stance is further amplified by AMR's well-thought-out shipment mix, which is balanced between 30% domestic and 70% international markets. India, a burgeoning market for steel, has been a cornerstone in AMR's export strategy, accounting for about 33% of its export sales over the past five years. This aligns exceptionally well with India's projected growth in steel demand. Beyond India, AMR has wisely diversified its customer base by supplying to other international markets, thereby reducing its dependency on any single market. I believe this diversified approach significantly bolsters AMR's resilience and growth prospects in the metallurgical coal sector.

Leveraging Operational Efficiency

In my view, Alpha Metallurgical Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on operational leverage, especially given its leading role in the U.S. metallurgical coal market. The company's scale allows it to optimize operations and minimize per-unit costs effectively. This advantage is evident in AMR's 2023 guidance, where the average selling price per ton for its met coal segment is projected to be $178.42. In contrast, the production cost per ton is expected to be around $109.00, based on the midpoint of their 2023 guidance. This significant margin between selling price and production cost exemplifies how operational leverage can amplify profitability. As long as the average selling price for met coal remain close to current level, the company is poised to produce significant free cash flow.

In my opinion, one of the most compelling aspects of Alpha Metallurgical Resources is its ability to manage operating expenses effectively while scaling revenues. In 2018, the company reported revenues of $2,020.89 million with operating expenses at $139.34 million. Fast forward to 2022, and AMR's revenue more than doubled to $4,092.99 million. Total operating expenses only saw a modest increase to $218.98 million. This demonstrates that as revenues have grown, AMR has been able to keep its operating expenses relatively stable, thereby leveraging operational efficiencies to boost profitability. This is a strong indicator of effective cost management and operational excellence.

Supply Side Constraints

As with any commodity, the price action is driven by the fundamental principles of supply and demand, and metallurgical coal is no exception to this rule. We have already discussed the demand side of met coal as it relates to steel demand. However, on the supply side, in general met coal producers have decreased growth capital expenditure, therefore constraining supply of met coal, thus enabling and in my opinion sustaining higher than normal met coal prices. I believe this supply side constraint to be driven by stricter environmental regulations and a tougher borrowing environment that have made it less favourable for met coal businesses to reinvest back into their own business for growth, hence restricting supply of met coal. We can see that despite AMR's significant free cash flow generation over the past year, the management team has opted to keep capital expenditures relatively in line with prior years which should aid in keeping met coal selling prices well above the production costs.

Unpacking AMR's Debt Reduction and Share Buybacks

As of the most recent quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $312.40 million. The company's total debt stands at $2.87 million, a modest amount that reflects the managements conservative approach to leverage. We can see that AMR's management team are proactive in paying down debt as seen below. We can see that since 2020, AMR's debt was reduced from $551.70 million down to effectively zero as of today. This approach to handling debt significantly reduces risk and protects the business should it enter some sort of major economic downturn.

Tikr Terminal

Since Q1 2022, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has been actively engaged in share buybacks, reducing its shares outstanding from 19.17 million to 16.25 million as of Q2 2023 based on the average annual shares outstanding. This represents a significant decrease of approximately 15.2%. As of July 31, 2023, the number of common stock shares outstanding was approximately 13.7 million. Furthermore, the company still has $350 million left on its current share repurchase program, indicating a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders. Interestingly, AMR has announced that its dividend program will cease at the end of 2023. While this may initially seem counterintuitive, it actually signals that the management team views the business as undervalued by the market. By reallocating capital that would have been used for dividends towards additional share buybacks, the company aims to capitalize on this perceived undervaluation. The management team has expressed intentions to continue allocating capital to buybacks until the market recognizes the real value of AMR. In my opinion, this strategy reflects a proactive approach to capital allocation and demonstrates confidence in the company's intrinsic value.

Valuation

Based on a 2.5% annual shipment growth over the next 3 years and an annual decrease in average selling price per ton of 5% per year, the 2025 expected gross profit is $1,125 million. Once accounting for other expenses as seen below, it is expected that in this scenario that free cash flow will be $594 million, $569 million and $542 million for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. If the free cash flow is then used to repurchase shares, the 2025 share count should be around 8.5 million. When implementing the current price to free cash flow of 5 on 2025 free cash flow, this gives an end of 2025 share price of $340.86 and a CAGR of 26%.

It should be noted that valuing a business that relies on commodity pricing is inherently challenging and the above valuation assumes that the average price of met coal stays around current levels over the next few years. Should we enter a recession in the next 12 months, it is likely that met coal prices will fall dramatically, hence likely so will AMR's share price.

Conclusion

I believe that Alpha Metallurgical Resources offers a nuanced but compelling investment opportunity. The company stands to benefit from promising long-term demand prospects in the metallurgical coal market, which aligns well with global infrastructure growth. However, it's crucial to consider that AMR is not immune to economic downturns, given the cyclical nature of met coal. Operationally, I think AMR's effective use of leverage is a key strength, generating significant free cash flow. This is further supported by a constrained supply environment that could sustain high met coal prices. The company's aggressive share buyback strategy also speaks volumes about management's confidence in its undervalued stock. If met coal prices maintain their current levels, I believe AMR stock has the potential to double by the end of 2025, offering a lucrative opportunity for investors.