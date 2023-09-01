Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpha Metallurgical Resources: Set To Double If Met Coal Prices Remain Stable

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
88 Followers

Summary

  • AMR has promising long-term demand prospects but is vulnerable to economic downturns.
  • Operational leverage is leading to massive free cash flow.
  • Constrained supply may help keep met coal prices high.
  • AMR focuses on huge share buybacks.
  • The stock can double if met coal prices hold.

Coal and the hands of a miner, Concept, the rising price of coal, Hard mining and industrial work

Andrzej Rostek

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) presents a buy opportunity, particularly for investors interested in a complex yet potentially lucrative play in the commodities arena. The company is well-positioned in the metallurgical coal sector, which is poised

This article was written by

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
88 Followers
I am an accomplished value investor with a proven track record, I focus on uncovering undervalued assets through rigorous fundamental analysis, seeking long-term opportunities where intrinsic value surpasses market price. My strategy prioritizes patience and discipline, ensuring decisions are driven by sustainable business potential rather than short-term market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Barry Robbins profile picture
Barry Robbins
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (469)
AMR has debt-to-fcf of 1.13, and return-on-capital of 43%. With no debt, is there any single other publicly traded company with similar numbers?
B
Boiler Room
Today, 2:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (96)
I doubled my $ in AMR over the last few years. Unfortunately, I sold all my shares last December. Wish I would have held.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.