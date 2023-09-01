Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Vs. S&P 500

Sep. 01, 2023 2:22 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)VIG, SP5001 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • American Express Company is a large financial corporation known for its iconic products, but its stock performance is less than impressive, given the elevated volatility.
  • The company has growth opportunities in younger customer segments and international markets.
  • American Express' commitment to premium offerings and partnerships showcases its competitive edge, but its high volatility and competition raise concerns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

American Express EMV Chip Cards

WilshireImages

Introduction

The American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) isn't just one of the largest financial corporations in the world with its $117 billion market cap, but it's also a company that has made a name for itself, thanks to its iconic products.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.09K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 2:41 PM
Premium
Comments (9.79K)
Thanks for your article. A 20 plus year share holder and 30 plus year card holder! Appreciate some of your info! My YOC is much higher than the current yield.. still waiting for my Black Card invitation! (I was really lucky to add a bunch of AXP in 2008/2009.. which has been helpful to my overall return on the stock!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.