Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney Stock: Outlook After Hitting 9-Year Low

Sep. 01, 2023 2:29 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)7 Comments
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • If you are an investor in The Walt Disney Company, you have good reasons to feel disappointed or even despair.
  • The DIS stock price went nowhere in the past nine years, while the overall market enjoyed one of the most spectacular bull runs in history.
  • However, I will argue this serves as a good indicator that market sentiment has gone too far in the fear extreme and ignored the catalysts for a rebound.
  • Many of the issues (like the Hollywood writer strike) are temporary in my view.
  • These issues cause short-term pains and its assets, both physical and intellectual, to be underearning, which distorts its long-term potential.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Mermaid in the ocean

Henrik Sorensen

Can Disney stock rebound?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has disappointed – to put it mildly - its investors in the past few years. As seen in the chart below, the stock price as of this writing (about $81) is where it had been in 2014 (i.e., about nine years

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.48K Followers

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

P
PaisleyPark
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (9)
It's only going to get worse. Cable revenues are evaporating. Hulu is going to cost them tens of billions. Streaming isn't profitable. ESPN is in trouble. The creative content is a mess. None of those things can be fixed overnight, it's going to take years to turn this company around.
w
wagont44
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (756)
I agree with the comments Mr. Buffet made... they are simple and pretty much spot on. I also think that once you attempt to change the story or character traits, Buffet's statements no longer apply.
y
yellow ledbetter
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (1.96K)
Go woke, go broke. It’s that simple. They have destroyed the traditional Disney theme. Wholesome, educational. Look at the new Snow White and all non sense around it.
j
jdb572
Today, 3:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (176)
Article is incomplete in its analysis in that it completely fails to mention, let alone discuss, how Disney has alienated some of its traditional customer base in its increasingly non-traditional story telling and company culture. While this process has been going on for many years, it has been more pronounced and public recently. Regardless of one's opinion on the this topic, a comprehensive article about the Disney corporation needs to at least include this subject.
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (8.89K)
@jdb572 indeed as "woke politics" comes to mind and boycotting has cost millions in sales / profits, as one goes woke, they lose millions.
Disney brand has been tarnished and will take much work to turn around the "House of Mouse" going forth.

Q 17
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (18.09K)
When it rebounds, it will be a great opportunity. Things to watch for:

-Marvel movies are back on track. It's all a muddle since Endgame. Marvel has 8000 characters and the ones that DIS made $$$ from were nobodies once. Iron Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy? C list at best. If they elevated nobodies to box office champs once, they can do it again.

Keep an eye on that Fantastic 4 movie, which has a lot of potential but every attempt to adapt it has gone off the rails. They need to forget about making the characters non white. Well maybe The Thing but they better not fall into the Angry Black Man trope. Jim Krasinski as Reed, Emily Blunt as Sue, Austin Butler as Johnny and uuuhh Donald Glover as Ben. Nobody sees Donald Glover as an Angry Black Man. That's safe.
W
WWG1_WGA_Q
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (8.89K)
Shorting has been a winner recently.
Enjoying the ride as Disney sets new 52-week lows as it'll likely continue in this volatile market going forth.

Just my thoughts.

Q 17
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.