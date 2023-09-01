Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blade Air Mobility: A Strong Business With Solid Potential

Scouting Stocks
Summary

  • Blade Air Mobility, is a valuable investment opportunity in the eVTOL and transport sector, offering near term potential for positive net income and exposure to revolutionary changes in aerial mobility.
  • The company's revenue growth is impressive, driven by the MediMobility Organ Transport business and the acquisition of Blade Europe.
  • Blade has a strong financial standing with low debt and a significant cash position, positioning them well for near-term profitability and future growth in the eVTOL market.

Flying High and Looking back!

GCShutter

In our assessment, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) stands on firm ground, representing a valuable investment opportunity in the dynamic eVTOL and transport sector. At its present valuation, one isn't just investing in a business with a promising trajectory towards positive

Scouting Stocks
With a background in Manufacturing Engineering within the Aerospace industry, I've shifted my focus to penning comprehensive analysis across multiple sectors. I take pleasure in creating and dissecting systems. By leveraging a unique combination of Python-based custom tools and a wide range of information sources, I strive to pinpoint stocks that yield greater reward for each unit of risk

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BLDE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments
Thanks guys for the article! Evtol is sexy, and organ transport is pure hot. A big kudos for Blade guys not spending their cash on blunt ads and marketing. They do seem to grow organically and numbers look exceptionally good for something in a startup phase. Been long since 2022 and adding on these levels.
