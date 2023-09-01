Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Soft Or Hard, We Are Landing - Buckle Up

Sep. 01, 2023 2:40 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)TLT4 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed faces a delicate task of balancing inflation and unemployment in its monetary policy decisions.
  • The soft-landing scenario suggests that the labor market is returning to balance, which could allow the Fed to pause and normalize monetary policy.
  • The hard landing scenario highlights deeper problems such as de-globalization, supply-side inflation, and rising wages, which could lead to stagflation and a negative outlook for the S&P 500.

Touchdown

rebius/iStock via Getty Images

The context

The Fed has been tightening monetary policy since March 2022, it pushed the Federal Funds rate from near 0% to 5.25-5.5% level - this is one of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycles ever, especially when combined with

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.62K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

P
PaisleyPark
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (10)
I'm increasingly in the stagflation camp, with a slight recession and increasing inflation hitting early next year. This is going to be hell on people at the low end of the economy. I've sold a few more holdings this week to raise more cash.
M
MMShaw
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (139)
It’s always instructive to go back to the headlines of 2000 and 2007 and read all of the happy talk about “soft landings” and how all of the problems areas of the economy are “contained”

Best case, S&P bottoms around 3,000. Worst case is 2,000 or maybe even below if the selling gets as irrational as the buying has been.
M
MEDRE1
Today, 3:26 PM
Premium
Comments (61)
@MMShaw either of those would be a good day for the collection of puts I am holding. Which makes me think the day may not come.
b
bjorn2z
Today, 2:54 PM
Premium
Comments (89)
JOLTS and S&P 500 have tracked closely for the last 20 years.

So the current alligator jaws of JOLTS/SPX divergence will close. With SPX catching down. Hard. Buckle up, Buttercup!!

I was too timid this week. Ratcheting up my short allocation from 6% to just 10%.

Allocation: 94% TBills/SGOV/TFLO/PULS/JAAA, 3% FIPDX/STIP/SCHP, 3% FNGD, and 10% short NVDA/TSLA

Liquid Net: +19% YTD, +193% since Oct 1, 2018
