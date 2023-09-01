rebius/iStock via Getty Images

The context

The Fed has been tightening monetary policy since March 2022, it pushed the Federal Funds rate from near 0% to 5.25-5.5% level - this is one of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycles ever, especially when combined with the balance sheet reduction or QT. In the process, the Fed inverted the yield curve to the record level - and this guarantees a recession based on the historical evidence.

However, the monetary policy tightening operates with long and variable lags -meaning the Fed needs to evaluate the effect of prior tightening on inflation and unemployment before deciding on future monetary policy action.

If hiking into the slowing economy, the Fed risk over-tightening and the hard landing. If pausing prematurely, the Fed risks the resurgence of inflation. It's a delicate task.

Given the Fed's dual mandate of 2% inflation and full employment, some even suggest that the Fed's task is the engineer a soft landing - meaning lower the inflation, but not at a cost of significant increase in the unemployment.

Either way, there has to be some kind of "landing." If the Fed is successful, inflation will fall to the 2% target with a very mild recession or even just an economic slowdown with a slight increase in the unemployment rate - that's the soft landing scenario.

The soft-landing scenario

The labor market is the key driver of service inflation via wage growth or the wage-price spiral. The pandemic created a major imbalance in the labor market, which is primarily reflected in the spike in job openings. The JOLT jobs openings data is now showing that job openings are decreasing, which suggests that the labor demand is moderating.

FRED

The pandemic also caused a significant drop in the labor participation rate, which reduced the labor supply. The August labor market report shows that the labor participation rate is increasing, now at 62.8%, but still below the 63.3% in Feb 2020 before the pandemics. This is pushing the unemployment rate higher, now to 3.8%.

Fred

Taken together, the labor demand is decreasing, while the labor supply is increasing. This suggests that the labor market is returning to balance, which should be positive for the wage growth, which actually increased only by 0.2% in August.

Thus, the Fed should be able to now pause and wait for the incoming data to confirm the trend on wage moderation and modest weakening of the labor market. Further, if these trends continue, the Fed should be able to normalize the monetary policy, by cutting interest rates in 2024, before the spike in the unemployment rate - or before the lagged effects of prior hikes "hit" the economy. Thus, the U.S. economy would be able to avoid a deep recession.

The hard landing scenario

A holistic review of the current macro situation reveals much deeper problems for the Fed and the economy. Specifically, we are in an unfolding trend of de-globalization, which is supply-side inflationary. The U.S. and China are in the process of de-coupling, while BRICS+ are creating their own trading/political block. Unfortunately, the process of deglobalization has already transitioned to a real war as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Energy/food inflation

Russia and BRICS+ members together control 43-48% of global oil production. They collectively need oil price to be high to wage wars (Russia) or support aggressive domestic spending programs (Saudi Arabia). Thus, the oil supply is expected to be very tight going forward, and the whole geopolitical situation increases the probability of the energy price spikes. This includes the price of other commodities, such as wheat.

Goods inflation

The process of reshoring supply chains from China to other countries is likely to increase the cost of production. Also, the process of onshoring some production back to the U.S. is also likely to significantly increase the cost of production. The tariffs and other protectionist barriers are likely to add to the costs of other imported goods. The era of cheap goods coming from China is ending, and this is inflationary.

Service inflation

Going back to the labor market and wage growth, the U.S. is also in the process of unionization. The wages in the U.S. have been stagnant for a long time and the unions lost power since the 1970s due to deglobalization. Now, with onshoring, the labor unions are likely to gain more power, which is likely to result in more strikes - and higher wages.

Everybody is aware by now of the lucrative UPS deal, the UWA is expected to strike on Sep 15th, unless they get a lucrative deal, the American Airlines are getting ready to strike, Hollywood has been on strike the entire summer, etc. But few are aware that a hotel in LA has sent the message to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to stay elsewhere when they play the game in LA against LAFC - because they are on strike.

Despite what the August labor market report shows, the wages are rising, and this trend will only accelerate - it's part of the unfolding deglobalization process.

Stagflationary environment

Globalization was good - inflation was low and growth was high. Deglobalization is likely to bring the opposite - inflation will likely remain elevated and there will likely be waves of inflationary spikes, like in the 1070s, while growth will likely be low with more frequent recessions. And one of these hard-landing recessions is upon us.

Specifically, the Fed will not be able to pause because the deglobalization environment is stagflationary and does not support "the return to the 2% target over time." Or the Fed could pause and make an error as inflation resurges.

The Fed can only affect the demand to lower inflation, which is particularly sensitive when the inflationary problem is based on restrictive supply. In this situation, the Fed will be forced to overtighten and cause a hard landing.

Implications

The stock market (SP500) is trading at the P/E ratio of 20. This valuation multiple prices an above average growth over the near future. Meaning, the S&P 500 not only expects a soft landing, or even no landing, but accelerating growth.

With that said, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow is predicting that Q3 GDP will grow at 5.6%. Well, the P/E ratio of 20 actually assumes that the 5% GDP growth will continue. This is not a soft-landing scenario, which could see GDP at 0-1% in 2024, this is a roaring growth scenario. Is this rational?

Obviously, the S&P 500 is in an irrational bubble, led by the overvalued mega-caps, hiding behind the AI theme.

But the monetary policy tightening lags will hit the economy, and the Fed will face the choice of pausing or not in September, and will get punished by the bond market (TLT) for the premature pause.

Either way, the outlook for the S&P 500 is negative - be it due to the rising long-term rates in case of Fed's premature pause, or due to overtightening and the resulting hard landing.