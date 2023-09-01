sharply_done/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) provides cloud solutions for the life sciences sector, emphasizing customer success and regulatory adaptability. They offer tools for engagement and product development, ensuring compliance, and serve the consumer and chemical industries.

In my past analysis of Veeva, I highlighted its strong growth, profitability, and resilience in the life sciences cloud solution sector. While recognizing its leadership, I also pointed out challenges like Salesforce's potential market entry and high valuations. Despite a recent downgrade by Morgan Stanley, I emphasized the importance of Veeva's upcoming Q2 earnings report, particularly changes in operating income and subscription service earnings. Given its financial strength and market position, I saw it as a promising investment for long-term, growth-oriented investors. Nevertheless, I advised constant vigilance on future results and potential obstacles, recommending a 'Buy' stance.

Recent Developments: Veeva reported FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21, surpassing estimates by $0.08. Their revenue stood at $590.2M, marking a 10.5% year-over-year increase and beating expectations by $8.06M.

The following article discusses Veeva's Q2 earnings report, financial standing, and the migration of Veeva's cloud offerings from Salesforce to Vault CRM. At the end, a "Buy" recommendation is maintained.

Q2 Earnings Report

Looking at Veeva's most recent earnings report, the second quarter revenues reached $590.2M, a 10% increase year over year. Subscription services made up a significant portion at $470.6M, also up 10% from the previous year. Operating income rose by 3% to $104M, with non-GAAP operating income at $211.9M, marking a 5% growth. The company reported a net income of $111.6M, 23% higher than the prior year, with non-GAAP net income at $198M, a 19% rise. Additionally, Veeva projects revenues between $2,365M and $2,370M for fiscal year 2024, and anticipates at least $2,800M revenue for fiscal year 2025.

Net Cash & Liquidity

Turning to Veeva's balance sheet, as of July 31, 2023, the company has combined assets totaling $3.87B from 'Cash and cash equivalents' ($742.6M), 'Short-term investments' ($3.13B), with no listing for 'investments'. Over the most recent six-month period, Veeva generated positive net cash from operating activities amounting to $770.9M, averaging about $128.5M monthly.

Assessing the company's liquidity, Veeva remains in a robust position, primarily driven by its considerable cash reserves and short-term investments. The company has total liabilities amounting to $1.08B, with no explicit mention of debt. Given its strong liquidity position and a minimal debt burden, should Veeva seek additional financing, its financial health would likely be attractive to potential investors or lenders. These observations and/or estimates are my own and might vary from other analyses.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data, Veeva is well-poised with an A- rating in earnings revisions and a B+ for both growth and momentum. The company's valuation, while rated F, suggests it might be overvalued with an EV/Sales of 12.54 and a forward P/E of 42.12. The company's capital structure highlights an enterprise value of $27.30B with minimal debt compared to a substantial cash position, relative to its $30.86B market capitalization. Its stock shows positive momentum over the short term, despite trailing the S&P 500 over a one-year period.

Data by YCharts

The CRM Migration Begins

Veeva has announced its first Vault CRM customer win, a milestone reached in less than a year since revealing plans to shift its acclaimed Veeva CRM solution to the Veeva Vault Platform. By April 2024, Vault CRM will be the default for all new clients, offering the familiar functionalities of Veeva CRM, enhanced with new omnichannel features through the Vault CRM Service Center.

Management's excitement about this development is evident, as they highlighted the product's earlier-than-anticipated market adoption. This positive reception signals robust efforts from the product development team over the past year.

Migration from Salesforce to Veeva Vault Platform has implications:

Risks:

Transitioning might come with technical challenges, necessitating a focus on data integrity and user experience. Existing customers used to the Salesforce platform may face adaptation hurdles. The migration, planned between 2026 to 2028, is lengthy, which might impact customer experience and product updates during this period.

Benefits:

Shifting to Veeva's platform diminishes reliance on Salesforce, offering greater product control. The upgraded Vault CRM ensures Veeva remains at the forefront of life sciences CRM with its new features. Operating on their own platform might result in long-term cost savings, which could be redirected towards further enhancements or customer benefits.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Veeva, with its latest achievements and forecasted growth, remains a force to reckon with in the life sciences cloud solution sector. Its recent Q2 earnings solidified its financial strength, backed by an impressive balance sheet and commendable liquidity. While its valuation metrics hint at potential overvaluation, the company's robust projections for the upcoming years coupled with a sound capital structure paint a picture of a resilient and thriving enterprise.

The significant and strategic pivot from Salesforce to the Veeva Vault Platform marks a pivotal moment in Veeva's journey. By lessening its reliance on Salesforce, the company stands to gain heightened control over its product offerings. This move, while bold, is rife with challenges. As the migration phase ensues, investors should keep a keen eye on how the firm manages potential technical challenges, adaptation issues for legacy Salesforce users, and the gradual transition that spans over a couple of years. It's crucial for Veeva to ensure that their customer experience remains unaffected during this phase. Yet, the long-term benefits, such as increased product control, innovative features, and potential cost savings, could solidify Veeva's position in the market further.

In light of the recent developments and considering Veeva's proactive strategy towards self-reliance, I maintain a 'Buy' recommendation. The company's growth trajectory, coupled with its strategic decision to shift away from Salesforce, signals a proactive vision for the future. Despite the associated risks, if Veeva can execute this transition smoothly, it stands to gain not only in terms of product enhancement but also in financial robustness. Investors should remain alert to the company's quarterly reports to gauge the success of this transition, but as of now, Veeva's future appears promising.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

In recommending Veeva, potential risks I might have overlooked or underestimated include: