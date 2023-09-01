Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ABM Industries: A Cheaply Valued Dividend King

Sep. 01, 2023 3:38 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.36K Followers

Summary

  • ABM Industries is trading at only 11.0 times its expected earnings in 2025.
  • The company's low-margin industry gives it a competitive advantage over smaller competitors.
  • ABM Industries has a history of consistent earnings growth and is expected to continue growing with acquisitions and expansion.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Almost two years ago, I recommended buying ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) for its reliable growth trajectory and its cheap valuation. Since my article, the stock has remained flat, having traded within a tight range. Such a trading pattern usually exhausts investors, leading them to

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.36K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Brasada profile picture
Brasada
Today, 4:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.49K)
I need to investigate this more closely. On first blush, it would seem they will have head winds with their labor costs. Many of the jobs they list on their website are lower tier positions and I would assume they are having to pay meaningful higher wages post covid to retain and attrack talent....?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.