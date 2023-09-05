Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KVH Industries: Compelling Misunderstood Technology Value That Could Easily Double

Sep. 05, 2023 8:30 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)4 Comments
Prati Management
Summary

  • KVH Industries is a global leader in mobile connectivity for the maritime industry and provisions, internet, television content, voice services via satellite, and value-added services primarily for the commercial shipping industry.
  • Valuation is compelling at ~2.3x 2023 EBITDA with over $3.50 per share in cash and no debt. At ~$5.26 per share, I think the stock can easily more than double.
  • KVHI is near its 52-week low and, at $100M market cap, can easily return to its recent highs from April when it was trading near $12 per share.
  • There is sparse coverage on KVHI, and the only analyst who has an EBITDA estimate for 2024 is 70% below the company’s original 2023 EBITDA projection, providing a big dislocation.
  • It would make sense for the company to announce a sizeable share repurchase program soon - certainly by year-end. At current levels, I believe the company is takeout bait.

Asian man, phone or programming in night office of software development, cybersecurity review or database code safety. Programmer, developer or engineer on neon technology, web 3.0 coding or thinking

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

Misunderstood, Mispriced, Dominant Global Provider & Cash Protected

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is a microcap trading near its 52-week lows. While business and prospects appear to be improving, it is so under-followed, that few people are aware or care. For KVHI shareholders (and undoubtedly its

This article was written by

Prati Management
Richard Prati has nearly 40 years of equity analysis and investment experience and spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street in various positions including the co-founding of American Technology Research and ultimately selling the company in 2008. Experience in public and private global equity analysis and investing. BS in Economics from Vanderbilt and MBA from the University of Rochester.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KVHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 8:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.75K)
There is problem with using EBITDA as a valuation tool in this case as Capex has equalled or exceeded depreciation each of the last 4 years. None of it ends up available for shareholders. What you really have is company running at breakeven for years that now faces more competition. At least the downside is limited due to the cash.
Prati Management profile picture
Prati Management
Today, 9:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.93K)
@Jeremy Blum - Historically I would agree. However, they have talked about this on conference calls. They are reducing CAPEX expenditures. Through my checks and their calls, I expect CAPEX reductions as they focus on selling higher-margin airtime and services. In a takeout scenario (e.g. a satellite or bandwidth company), in a vertical acquisition, there would be massive cost savings on bandwidth that could be much higher than the $10 million I modeled.
J
Jerry_Slo
Today, 8:42 AM
Premium
Comments (75)
Richard, thank you for newly generated idea. To understand your conviction would you mind sharing if this is your normal position in terms of portfolio weight?
Prati Management profile picture
Prati Management
Today, 9:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.93K)
@Jerry_Slo - I like it a lot at these levels. For small-cap names, due to liquidity requirements (for me), I keep it under 5%. But, I think buying with a $5-handle is very compelling with very favorable risk/reward.
