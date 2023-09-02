Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Conferences And Fedspeak To Dominate Holiday-Shortened Week

Sep. 02, 2023 10:30 AM ETArm Holdings Limited (ARM), SWIN, AESI, NRXS, INTU, RBLX, HUBS, ALGN, ABNB, BX
The key economic events for the holiday-shortened week will be releases on factory orders, initial jobless claims, and consumer credit. Those releases will add to the spotlight on the Federal Reserve, which may turn even brighter with several FOMC speakers making the rounds with speeches and the Fed's Beige Book for September scheduled to be released, and then broken down by analysts. At publication time, the CME FedWatch tool indicated a 6% probability of an interest rate increase of 25 points at the next Fed meeting scheduled for September 19-20, while trading on the fed funds contract implies a probability of just under 35% that an interest rate hike of either 25 to 50 basis points will take place before or at the November meeting. Meanwhile, the energy market could be jolted after details are released on Russia's new OPEC+ supply cut agreement.

The corporate calendar is very active in the week ahead, with the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) developer conference, Citi Global Technology Conference, Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Innovation Day some of the key events. Notable names on the earnings calendar include Kroger (KR) (analysis) and DocuSign (DOCU) (preview).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 5 - Zscaler (ZS), HealthEquity (HQY), and Asana (ASAN).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 6 - UiPath (PATH), GameStop (GME), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and C3.ai (AI).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 7

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

