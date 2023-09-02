Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy: One Of The Best Times In 5 Years To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat

Sep. 02, 2023 7:00 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy is trading at the lowest PE in five years, triggered by a 25% bear market.
  • The company is a world leader in green energy with plans to double its capacity by 2026.
  • Even that growth represents less than 1% of its growth potential by 2050.
  • While NextEra Energy has excellent management, investors should have realistic expectations about its growth potential and not expect a rapid return to record highs. 7% long-term growth is management's guidance. Management has never been wrong about its growth rate over the last decade.
  • NEE is a potentially good buy for anyone who understands they're signing up for 9% to 10% long-term returns, possibly for the next 30 years. The days of zero rates driving 16% returns due to PE expansion are at an end.
buy pushing keyboard with finger 3d illustration

frender

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

It's been years since NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was finally reasonably priced or a good buy.

NextEra hasn't been reasonably priced for five years. For the first time in half a

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

