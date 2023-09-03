Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equinor: 11% Yield, Very Strong Balance Sheet

Sep. 03, 2023 9:15 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)3 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The energy sector has seen a 13% rise in the past 3 months, making it an attractive option for income.
  • Equinor ASA raised its dividend payouts from $.18/share to $.90/share in response to rising energy prices.
  • Equinor has experienced tough comps in 2023 due to lower prices, but management expects production growth and continues to pay dividends.
Wind turbine. Aerial view of wind turbines or windmills farm field in blue sea in Finland.

wmaster890/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for a way to gain some income from the Energy sector?

Over the past 3 months, the Energy sector has led all others, rising 13%. This sector is also known for being cyclical, but also has some attractive

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.15K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

g
grcinak
Today, 9:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.64K)
Quote: "While Norway imposes a 25% withholding tax on dividends received by foreign investors, there is a tax credit on foreign taxes paid that you can take on your US tax return. However, you should consult your tax advisor for more info on this matter." This is the deal killer for me.

The only Norwegian goods I choose to invest in are pickled herring and smoked oysters.
c
carinini
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (404)
And $30 break-even to boot!
cheers....
PharmChem profile picture
PharmChem
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (132)
I've been buying EQNR with both hands under $ 27.- and will do so again when it comes into this range again. Until them I am happy to collect the $ 0.30.- regular and $ 0.60.- extra dividends.

Good luck to y'all with your investments.
