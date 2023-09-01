Kevin C. Cox

Outdoor sporting goods retailer, Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), reports results on Wednesday, September 6, following the market close.

The stock is currently down nearly 40% over the past year and about 50% YTD.

Seeking Alpha - YTD Return Of SPWH

A weakened demand environment is one factor pressuring the stock. In prior coverage, I viewed shares as a “hold” due in part to the demand environment but more so due to their expansion plans in the face of this weakness. I viewed it as counterintuitive then, and I still view it as counterintuitive today.

Heading into the Q2 release, here’s what investors need to know and what to watch for.

SPWH Stock Key Metrics

SPWH generates between +$1.0B and +$1.5B in net sales. In fiscal 2022, total net sales were +$1.4B. The top line will likely be closer to the bottom end of the range in fiscal 2023.

The company is currently operating on gross margins of 30%, about 200 basis points (“bps”) lower than last year. It’s also 200bps lower than the margin rate generated by their similar-sized peer, Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV).

The decline in their gross margin is less significant than their operating losses, which were $19.0M in Q1. This was primarily attributable to lower net sales and higher selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs.

SPWH Q1FY23 Earnings Release - Snapshot Of Total Quarterly Operating Results

SPWH is also not generating positive cash flows. And their cash position is further pressured by ongoing investments in their stores. While their lack of term debt is a positive, this is offset by their utilization of their revolving credit facility, which carries a variable rate and has contributed to higher interest expenses in the current fiscal year.

How Did SPWH Perform Following Q1 Results?

Investors weren’t impressed by the Q1 results. Shares flopped 17% immediately following the release. Results weren’t significantly out of line, and forward guidance was within the range of consensus estimates.

The drop could have been viewed as overdone, though the stock hasn’t recovered since that release. And shares are up just 1.5% since my last update, where I covered results and elaborated on why I believe the stock is best left on hold.

SPWH Guidance and Estimates

Five new stores were opened in Q1. And in setting guidance, the management team saw 10 additional openings for the remainder of the year. Despite the added stores, inventory balances are expected to be leaner, with an estimated year-end balance of +$400M. This would represent a 10% reduction in purchases.

The sales projection for Q2 was set at a range of +$310M to +$340M. From a same-store perspective, sales are expected to be down anywhere between 9% to 17%, led by expectations of continued softness in the camping and fishing categories.

Overall EPS per share was set in a wide range of $0.02 to $0.15. Successful execution of cost-cutting initiatives may lead to results closer to the top end of the range.

What To Watch In SPWH’s Q2 Earnings

New Store Openings: The management team views this as a key organic growth objective that has historically generated positive returns. Over the last five years, the company has realized a return on invested capital (“ROIC”) of 110% on their store openings. And on average, these stores have reached profitability in about six months.

The question is whether the positive returns can continue. I am skeptical that it can. In fact, the additional stores are one factor that is currently holding back profitability. SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue were 37% in Q1. That compares to 31% in the same period last year. Why the increase? Higher rent and depreciation and lower net sales.

Investors should expect commentary surrounding the six stores that were slated for opening in Q2. This would follow the five stores that were opened during Q1. Based on their historical record, these stores should be nearing profitability. But unless the top line comes in better than expected, profitability is likely to remain pressured.

Cost-Cutting Efforts: Last quarter, CFO, Jeff White, noted that the team would further implement a company-wide cost-cutting initiative in response to the softened demand environment. In a sense, SPWH has already made some strides. While the new store openings drove rent/depreciation higher, other operating and payroll costs were on the decline in Q1. This was due to reduced marketing expenses and increased operational efficiencies.

In Q2, investors should keep an eye on the SG&A rate. SPWH simply will not achieve profitability at the current rate of 37%. At their current sales trend, the company would need to bring it down to about 30%, which would be comparable to levels reported last year and just enough to break even at the operating level.

Demand Drivers: Improvement at the top line is also a necessity. SPWH was stung in Q1 by weather-related challenges. This had a negative impact on their camping and fishing categories, which in turn affected store traffic levels. The decline in the camping and fishing offerings is notable, as these categories carry a higher-margin profile.

An improvement in weather conditions could have provided an uplift. But investors shouldn’t place faith in it, as the year hasn’t been the most accommodative from a weather standpoint. Perhaps foreshadowing what may come, DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), which recently reported results, noted softness in their outdoor categories. I expect the findings to be similar for SPWH.

Is SPWH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SPWH is beaten down, but I don’t view it as a “buy” heading into the earnings release. Their margin profile is weaker than that of their similar peer, BGFV. And their SG&A rate is too high for comfort. And unlike BGFV, SPWH doesn’t provide a dividend to excite investors seeking some form of downside protection. BGFV’s dividend currently yields over 12% at current trading levels.

I would become more bullish on SPWH if Q2 results show an evident path back to a controlled SG&A rate. This would be in the low-30% range of net sales. At the current rate of 37%, SPWH has a steep climb back to profitability. They would need a material beat on top line sales to break even. And this is unlikely to occur, especially considering guidance is calling for a sizeable quarterly decline.

Successful execution of cost-cutting measures is another path to profitability. But in my view, the new store openings are self-defeating. While the company is finding ways to save on payroll and other operating costs, they are still incurring the rent/depreciation costs. And they are likely incurring significant costs on rent, given the market, which is very much in favor of retail-focused landlords.

If SPWH paired back their planned openings, I would view it as a bullish indicator. At present, the expectation is that 2023 will see 15 store openings. Five were opened in Q1 and another six were presumably opened in Q2. I view this as eleven too many. While the openings are a core aspect of their growth strategy, it’s not justified in the current demand environment.

Given the significant selling pressures thus far, SPWH can bounce higher on a positive release. But I would be hesitant to rush into the stock until there are clearer signs of a return to profitability.