Sportsman's Warehouse Q2 Earnings Preview: Cost-Cutting Efforts In Focus

Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Sportsman’s Warehouse will report Q2 results on Wednesday, September 6.
  • Shares have been under pressure all year due to the weakened demand environment. And unfavorable weather conditions amplified the weakness in certain categories.
  • Rising SG&A costs from new store openings have negatively impacted profitability.
  • I view these rising costs as a key headwind holding back the company.
  • I maintain a neutral view on the stock. But progress in SPWH’s cost-cutting efforts could sway me to a more bullish stance.
Outdoor sporting goods retailer, Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), reports results on Wednesday, September 6, following the market close.

The stock is currently down nearly 40% over the past year and about 50% YTD.

This article was written by

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

