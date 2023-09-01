Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Foot Locker: A Valuation Update After The Dividend Suspension

Sep. 01, 2023 5:10 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)3 Comments
Summary

  • Foot Locker's quarterly results have been disappointing, with declining sales, missed earnings estimates, and negative cash flow from operations.
  • The company has cut its guidance for the full year and suspended its dividend, impacting the stock's valuation.
  • Due to the tough macroeconomic environment and high uncertainty, we modify our rating from "buy" to "sell".

Foot Locker, Inc., (NYSE:FL) through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East.

Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Comments (3)

gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Today, 6:31 PM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (323)
While it is true that dividend discount models are a tried and true method for valuing dividend paying stocks, I think it is also true that from a corporate finance theoretic framework (see any edition of Brealey & Myers textbook, for example) the reduction/elimination of the dividend in and of itself shouldn't change corporate value. Of course, a dividend cut or omission can be a signaling device which, all else equal, is just acknowledging that the corporate value is lower than previously thought. I've followed FL for over 30 years as an investment professional and have been involved both long and short with the name many times over that period of time. Presently, IMHO, there is a very low "signal to noise" ratio in data from Footlocker. Poor current results; an apparently improved relationship with Nike; increased shrink; shopping trends that seem to de-emphasize mall based stores; a worsening balance sheet. Also, some of the poor results of Footlocker seem to be somewhat unique to them: See recent quarters and stock action by CAL, GCO, and BOOT, for example. Overall, I am on the sidelines with FL; something feels off on the name for me presently. Depending on near-term events, I can see myself going either way: buying or selling short.
s
slams4
Today, 6:04 PM
Premium
Comments (34)
For investors who desire income
Stocks that decrease or eliminate dividends take a long time to recover
In forty plus years of investing, stocks bought with dividend in mind that cut or eliminate dividend don’t recover and in my case gets sold to harvest tax loss
IMO FL will be at an attractive price for a while
Timothy Stabosz profile picture
Timothy Stabosz
Today, 5:37 PM
Premium
Comments (3.87K)
I don’t know how you could like it in May of 2022 but not like it MORE now.

You’re a day late and a dollar short. You don’t change a stock from buy to sell, merely on the elimination of a dividend, when it is down so much.

This is an excellent long term buy at these levels…although I did flip out of mine yesterday and today (bought at $15.40), to re enter on a pullback.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
