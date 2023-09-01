Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dorchester Minerals: Now Undervalued After Recent Unit Price Pullback

Sep. 01, 2023 5:16 PM ETDorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP)2 Comments
Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Dorchester Minerals, L.P.'s proposed partnership agreement amendment would not allow it to make significantly larger acquisitions that it is currently allowed to do.
  • The amendment would give it more flexibility in structuring acquisitions, by allowing the use of asset sale proceeds to pay for an acquisition.
  • Dorchester would also be allowed to use a mix of cash and equity to pay for an acquisition, with limits similar to its limits for all-cash and all-equity acquisitions.
  • Dorchester has typically paid for acquisitions with equity, and equity is likely to remain the main consideration for any future acquisitions.
  • I believe Dorchester has upside to around $32 per unit at long-term $75 oil and $3.75 gas.
After the recent pullback in its unit price, I now consider Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) undervalued after previously having a hold rating on it. Dorchester's unit price has fallen 7% since I last looked at it, despite oil

Elephant Analytics
10.59K Followers
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

George Fisher
Today, 5:44 PM
There is a provision for the GP to retain 10% of available cash for distributions to add to their acquisition war chest. So does the author thinks the distribution will be net $3.20 or gross $3.20? Is the $32 target based on $3.20 or the current $3.20 minus 10% or $2.88

I say NO on item 3.

How about item 1? It gives the partnership the “ability” to offer the GP a “incentive” of 0.333% of outstanding units annually, like stock options. The current “incentive” would equate to 175,000 shares valued at ~$4 million and would be available annually

I say No to item 1.
Btexer
Today, 5:29 PM
Good explanation. I think there was a lot of irrational selling so I stepped up and took advantage. Apparently, the selling let up today but it also did on Monday so it may be a headfake. I was hoping to get some buys under $27 but there's always next week if the opportunity presents.
