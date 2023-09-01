mikkelwilliam

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the economy created 187,000 jobs in the month of August. The unemployment rate took a sharp jump from 3.5% to 3.8%. With the prior two months employment numbers being revised down, it appears the labor market is finally normalizing to levels last seen in 2018 and 2019. The unemployment rate, across all possible measurements, is at an 18-month high. While this is likely an encouraging report for the Federal Reserve, next month's labor report looms large.

While the increase in unemployment would scare people under normal circumstances, it is an encouraging development in the fight against inflation. The Fed has seen an abnormally tight labor market push wages higher and consequently feed demand through personal consumption expenditures and causing prices to rise. The August jump in unemployment made the Fed's target of 4.1 % unemployment by year-end attainable.

Today's employment report comes on the heels of the July job openings report, which showed the number of jobs open less the number of unemployed fell to the lowest levels since the shortage started in 2021. The report is further encouraged by the fact that, according to the BLS, the number of unemployed jumped from 5.84M to 6.36M in August, an increase of 520,000, which would imply the job openings number should plummet in August.

Another measure showing the normalization of the labor market is the trend in average hours worked. Prior to the pandemic, average hours worked remained steady at 34.5 to 35 hours per week. At the height of the labor shortages, those averages approached 35.5 hours per week. Now, average hours worked have been at the pre-pandemic levels of under 34.5 hours for six consecutive months.

There are some mixed signals floating around the report, despite the soft headline numbers. Average unemployment duration dropped to 20.4 weeks, which represented the third consecutive decline and remained below pre-pandemic levels. But the number of workers unemployed greater than 27 weeks jumped to nearly 1.3 million, the highest since June 2022 and matching pre-pandemic levels.

The reason for the dichotomy in unemployment duration and the reason why the September number looms large lies in labor force participation. When the pandemic hit, approximately eight million people left the labor force. Some came back, but four to five million have remained out of the labor force since 2020. In August, over 500,000 of these people re-joined the labor force. These individuals are considered short-term unemployed, therefore the average duration is lower.

At 99.3 million, the number of adults not in the labor force is at the second-lowest level since the start of the pandemic. The labor force participation rate now stands at the highest level since the pandemic began, but it is still below pre-pandemic levels. This is due to lower participation rates among 20-24-year-olds and those over the age of 55.

The reason the September report looms large is because we will find out how quickly the half a million new labor force entrants can find employment. If the labor force is truly constrained, September's job gains should be very large as the new labor force participants quickly find employment. If the labor market is slowing, I expect September's unemployment rate to hit 4% as the flow of new entrants likely continues and is met by a growing pool of individuals trying to find work.

The August employment report is a pivotal moment in the fight against inflation. The labor market is showing several signs of moderation and if wage increases can moderate with them, pricing should have a better chance of stabilizing. The Fed can move towards the sidelines and see how the economy lands before taking further action.