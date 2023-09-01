Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seeking Value With PNC Financial Services Group

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
67 Followers

Summary

  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has been unfairly scrutinized following the March 2023 banking crisis.
  • Rising interest rates and poor capital markets have hurt confidence in PNC Financial.
  • Current yield: 5.15%.
  • Target for The PNC Financial Services Group stock: $140.

The PNC bank logo on the side of a building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Althom

Investors should buy shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

PNC is a large-cap regional bank that has established itself as one of the east coast's premier financial institutions. The firm's equity shares have appreciated quite nicely

This article was written by

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
67 Followers
Undergraduate in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. My fundamental analysis is inspired by the work of Benjamin Graham and Peter Lynch. My technical analysis is inspired by R.N. Elliot. I use three statement models, discounted cash flow models, and leveraged buyout models to illustrate my analyses. In addition, I use ideas on development economics in my stock picking. My favorite development economists are Amartya Sen and Muhammad Yunus. I think that their work in understanding the macroeconomy provides great insight into how companies are able to capture positive social sentiment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.