Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Stock Outlook: Despite Biden, Student Loans Resuming, Growth Accelerating

Sep. 01, 2023 6:02 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)1 Comment
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite President Biden's "well-intentioned" efforts, the "pandemic pause" is over (for now), and interest on federal student loans begins accumulating again this month, with payments due October 1st.
  • SoFi is a beneficiary as federal student loan interest and payments resume (we'll explain), but the company has been growing rapidly in other areas, despite the student loan situation.
  • We review the impacts of student loans resuming, recent financial performance, current valuation and risks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Holds Daily Media Briefing

Biden's White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Holds Daily Media Briefing

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

The Supreme Court has ruled, and the Biden Administration is largely abandoning its fight to permanently cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans (until

If you are interested in income investment ideas, consider a subscription to Big Dividends PLUS, where you'll get access to the holdings in our 27-stock High Income NOW Portfolio, plus a lot more. We're currently offering 20% Off all new annual subscriptions, and rates will be increasing soon.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
18.44K Followers

Former multi-billion dollar fund manager, turned small business owner. I left to found Blue Harbinger Research in 2015 and founded/registered a private investment management company in 2021. I am a University of Chicago Booth MBA with 20+ years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund manager and a securities analyst for an aggressive growth hedge fund.

- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 6:06 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.55K)
For reference, here is the link to the Top 10 Growth stocks report that is referenced in the conclusion paragraph (SoFi is ranked #9):
www.blueharbinger.com/...
Best,
BH
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.