Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FDEU: An Interesting CEF To ETF Conversion

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) is converting from a closed-end fund to an exchange-traded fund.
  • The conversion will eliminate the discount to net asset value and remove the leverage ratio of the fund.
  • The management fee of FDEU will need to be adjusted to be competitive with other ETFs.
  • There are structural issues to be considered for the conversion, such as the reduction of the dividend yield an timing of the unwind of assets to pay down the outstanding leverage.

Business finance data analytics graph. Advisor using KPI Dashboard on virtual screen.Financial management technology.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) is an equity closed-end fund. The vehicle seeks a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. The fund will invest at least 80% of

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.8K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.