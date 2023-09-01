Money raining down on a businessperson. shapecharge

Building a dividend stock portfolio is much like building a house. It isn't built overnight: No, it is slowly but surely built one day at a time, piece by piece. Each additional stock that you add to your portfolio over time either strengthens or weakens its foundation.

One stock I believe has fortified my portfolio and may do the same for my fellow dividend investors is Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). For the first time since June, let's dig into the real estate investment trust's, or REIT's, fundamentals and valuation assumptions to estimate the fair value of its shares.

Dividend Growth Has Resumed

Knowing that it would need to repay debt and lower its dividend payout ratio to become a more competitive player in data centers, Iron Mountain has done just that for the last four years. The company has lowered its leverage ratio from 5.7 four years ago to 5.1 as of June 30 (info sourced from slides 54 of 70 of Iron Mountain September 2022 Investor Presentation and slide 5 of 6 of Iron Mountain Q2 2023 Investor Presentation).

Having frozen its quarterly dividend per share for the last four years up until its 5.1% hike to $0.65 last month, the payout ratio has made substantial progress. In 2019, the adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share payout ratio was 81%.

In 2022, Iron Mountain generated $3.80 in AFFO per share. Compared to the $2.474 in dividends per share that it paid during this time, that equates to a 65.1% AFFO per share payout ratio.

For 2023, the company anticipates that it will log $3.955 in midpoint AFFO per share ($3.91 to $4). Against the $2.5055 in dividends per share that Iron Mountain is slated to pay this year, that works out to a 63.4% AFFO per share payout ratio. For context, that is well within its stated target payout ratio in the low- to mid-60s range.

I expect firmly mid- single-digit annual AFFO per share growth from Iron Mountain moving forward. And since the payout ratio should allow for dividend growth at least in line with AFFO per share, I am reiterating my 5% annual dividend growth rate for the long haul.

Slow And Steady Growth

Iron Mountain Q2 2023 Earnings Press Release

In the second quarter concluded June 30, Iron Mountain maintained its operating momentum. The REIT's total revenue increased by 5.3% year-over-year to $1.4 billion during the quarter. When accounting for the 2% unfavorable foreign currency exchange that the strong U.S. dollar had on results, Iron Mountain's constant currency total revenue grew by 7% for the quarter.

Thanks to positive volume trends and data center openings, the company's storage rental revenue grew at a double-digit clip in the second quarter to $831 million. This more than offset the slight decrease in service revenue to $527 million during the quarter. Fortunately, the component price decline in the service revenue segment has since stabilized. That means service revenue growth should resume in the quarters to come.

Iron Mountain's AFFO per share inched upward by 1.1% over the year-ago period to $0.94 for the second quarter. According to CFO Barry Hytinen's opening remarks during the company's Q2 2023 earnings call, this came in well ahead of the expectations that management outlined in the previous earnings call.

Due to Iron Mountain's admirable execution in the second quarter, management was confident enough to affirm its expectation of 4.1% annualized AFFO per share growth in 2023 at the $3.955 midpoint (details in this section according to Iron Mountain Q2 2023 earnings press release).

Risks To Consider:

Iron Mountain is demonstrating itself to be a fundamentally sound business. However, the company still faces risks in both the near term and the long term.

If the U.S. were to experience an official recession, it would be wise to pay attention to how Iron Mountain's rent collection holds up. Depending on the severity of an economic downturn, the company could be at least somewhat harmed for a short period.

It could also be advisable to monitor how the data center industry fares in the years ahead. If infrastructure is overbuilt, the industry could become more competitive, and this could damper Iron Mountain's growth prospects.

The Recent Rally Looks Overdone

After soaring 28% so far in 2023 (as of September 1, 2023), Iron Mountain's shares seem to have reached a bit beyond their fair value. Let's elaborate on two valuation models to illustrate.

Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will use to value shares of Iron Mountain is the discounted cash flows model, or DCF, model, which consists of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is trailing 12 months AFFO per share. In the case of Iron Mountain, this amount is $3.87.

The next input for the DCF model is growth. I will use 4.5% annual AFFO per share growth over the next five years and assume deceleration to 3.5% annually thereafter.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate. This is another way of saying the annual total return rate. For the sake of this calculation, my preference is 10%.

Using these inputs for the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value output of $64.32 a share. This implies that Iron Mountain's shares are trading at a 1.1% discount to fair value and could provide a 1.1% upside from the current share price of $63.61 (as of September 1, 2023).

Investopedia

The other valuation model that I'll utilize to estimate the fair value of shares of Iron Mountain is the dividend discount model, or DDM. This valuation model is also comprised of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share. That is the annualized dividend per share paid by the company. Iron Mountain's current annualized dividend per share is $2.60.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the required annual total return rate. Again, I will use 10%.

The third input for the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate. I'll assume 5% for this input.

Based on these inputs into the DDM, I get a fair value of $52 a share. That would mean Iron Mountain's shares are priced at a 22.4% premium to fair value and pose 18.3% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging out these two fair values, I compute a fair value of $58.16 a share. This suggests that shares of Iron Mountain currently are trading 9.4% above fair value and could retreat by 8.6% from the present share price.

Summary: Put This Solid REIT On Your Watchlist

Iron Mountain Incorporated offers investors a 4.1% dividend yield. Considering the highly sustainable payout ratio, the dividend should now have no trouble consistently growing at a mid-single-digit rate annually.

This is arguably an attractive mix of income and growth potential. But Iron Mountain Incorporated stock offers no margin of safety for investors currently. That is why I am rating shares of the stock a hold until they dip below $60 again.