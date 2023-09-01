Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chewy: I Am Buying The Drop Aggressively

Sep. 01, 2023 8:47 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Chewy delivered strong Q2 results, with higher than expected revenues and expanding gross margins.
  • The company is experiencing double-digit top line growth and maintained solid profitability in a competitive market. Chewy is free cash flow positive.
  • Chewy provided a solid outlook for FY 2023, expecting continued revenue growth.
  • Shares are undervalued and have long term revaluation potential.
Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported better than expected results for the second-quarter on Wednesday that showed not only a significant EPS beat, but also double-digit net revenue growth and expanding gross margins. The retailer’s shares, however, have widely underperformed in the last year, chiefly because of

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

JazzPaw
Yesterday, 8:55 PM
We buy a lot of cat food from Chewy, ~$300/month. Very convenient. The stock has been hit by slowing top line growth and the general shunning of high P/E growth stocks as interest rates are no longer near zero. I’ll keep my shares, but the return to old highs or even $45 may be a ways off.
