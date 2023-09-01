Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is There Still A Bull Case For Bonds?

Sep. 01, 2023 9:52 PM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Historically, market internals have provided a fairly reliable gauge of where yields should be from a growth and inflation perspective.
  • Bond bulls have been quick to highlight how bearish speculative positioning is towards the bond market, which is currently nearing multi-decade lows.
  • Japanese insurance companies and pension funds represent some of the largest pools of capital in the world, and US bonds are one of their primary holdings.
  • The economic resilience thus far has resulted in any kind of material growth slowdown or recession being pushed back, meaning the macro conditions are yet to turn truly favourable for bonds.

Bull market

Hemera Technologies/PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Bonds from a growth and inflation perspective

For those who have been bullish bonds and calling for a rally throughout 2023, it has been on the back of falling growth and waning inflation such thesis

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.48K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.