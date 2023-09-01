Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Of Concern: Jobs Growth Is Slowing

Summary

  • I focus on private sector jobs because those are the ones that deliver improvements in our standard of living.
  • As a side note, the number of public sector jobs today is about the same as it was in 2008, 15 years ago.
  • On a year-over-year basis, private sector jobs were growing at a 4.8% rate a year ago (August 2022), whereas they have grown only 2.0% in the year ending August 2023.

I spend a good part of most days following the news and key economic and financial market indicators. When I see Fed governors quoted as saying things like "the labor market is still strong," or "inflation is still too high," I begin

