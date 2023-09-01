Of Concern: Jobs Growth Is Slowing

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

I spend a good part of most days following the news and key economic and financial market indicators. When I see Fed governors quoted as saying things like "the labor market is still strong," or "inflation is still too high," I begin to wonder if they even bother to look at the numbers themselves.

I suspect they don't devote nearly as much time and effort as I do. Which is disconcerting, to say the least.

In the same vein, how can the editors of the WSJ allow a front-page article in today's edition to assert that "Household spending [is] the primary driver of economic growth"?

You mean that if we all just spent more, we could all get richer? That's ancient and totally debunked Keynesian thinking - it's impossible to spend our way to prosperity.

Growth comes from producing more with the same amount of inputs, and to do that you need to work harder, invest, and take risk. Or you need to find more people and put them to work.

On a global basis, we can never spend more than we produce - unless, of course, central banks hand out monopoly money to create the illusion that our purchasing power has increased.

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the level of private sector non-farm employment, plotted on a log scale to highlight growth rates. I focus on private sector jobs because those are the ones that deliver improvements in our standard of living.

As a side note, the number of public sector jobs today is about the same as it was in 2008, 15 years ago. Thank goodness for small favors.

As you can see on the chart, the rate of growth of jobs has been decelerating over the past few years (i.e., the slope of the line is getting flatter). On a year-over-year basis, private sector jobs were growing at a 4.8% rate a year ago (August 2022), whereas they have grown only 2.0% in the year ending August 2023.

On a 6-mo. annualized basis, jobs growth was 3.4% a year ago, and now it is only 1.5%. Based on these numbers, it would be fair to say that in the past year, the economy has lost over half of its vitality.

Jobs today are growing at about the same rate as they did in the years just prior to Covid, and they show every sign of continuing to decelerate. This is by no standard "too strong."

It's more like average-getting-worse. Today's jobs growth is sufficient to deliver real GDP growth of 3% at best, but more likely something equal to or less than the 2.1% rate we have seen since mid-2009 - years that featured decidedly sub-par growth from an historical perspective.

How can a Fed governor look at these numbers and think that the economy is too strong? If anything, these growth numbers should prompt concerns that the Fed has already tightened too much. Especially when you consider, as I did in my previous post, that inflation has already fallen to 2% by some measures.

