Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If Ever There Was A Time To Play Defense...

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.48K Followers

Summary

  • Given the fact that equity valuations are so extreme and at such a precarious time in the economic cycle, it’s probably wise to maintain a defensive position in the markets.
  • In fact, I would argue that it calls for maximally defensive positioning. For most, this likely means simply reducing equity allocations and raising cash; for others, it may mean utilizing some sort of a hedge.
  • Either way, with risks so elevated, a heightened focus on protection of principal seems appropriate.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Given the fact that equity valuations are so extreme and at such a precarious time in the economic cycle, it’s probably wise to maintain a defensive position in the markets.

In fact, I would argue that it calls for

This article was written by

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.48K Followers
Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.