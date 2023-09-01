Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Gains After Data Fuels Hopes Of A Fed Pause

Sep. 01, 2023 10:37 PM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • Gold prices are moving higher following the latest batch of softer-than-expected US economic data, which has caused investors to trim bets on a Federal Reserve hike next month.
  • China’s gold imports fell in June but ended the first half of the year with a year-on-year rise. In June, gold imports totalled 98 tonnes, 50 tonnes lower than in May, according to data from the World Gold Council.
  • The future direction of Fed policy will remain a central theme for gold prices for the months ahead.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

US economic data in focus

Ten-year Treasury yields have continued to decline after recently hitting levels last seen in 2007, after US data releases this week signalled that the US economy is cooling, easing

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.