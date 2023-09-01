Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. ISM Reports Remain Consistent With GDP Slowdown Despite The Construction Boom

Sep. 01, 2023 10:48 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • Construction spending rose 0.7% month-on-month versus the 0.5% consensus with June’s growth rate revised up to 0.6% from 0.5%.
  • Construction spending is performing strongly, but the ISM reports shows manufacturing has contracted for 10 consecutive months while next week's ISM services index is expected to post a headline reading consistent with the economy growing at a rate closer to 1% year-on-year rather than the 2.5% rate recorded in the second quarter.
  • The rise in property prices has boosted builder sentiment and lifted new home construction with residential construction rising 1.4% MoM in July after gains of 1.5% in June and 3.5% in May.

Unrecognisable Engineers on construction site, high angle view of employees in construction industry

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

ISM manufacturing index signals 10 months of contraction

US ISM manufacturing index rose more than expected in August to stand at 47.6 versus 46.4 in July (consensus 47.0), but this is

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.