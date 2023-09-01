Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JQUA: I Like MOAT And OMFL More

Summary

  • The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a Gold Star rating and focuses on high-quality and profitable companies. It is a simple low-cost that has mass appeal.
  • However, JQUA's focus on quality without consideration for valuation may cause it to buy overvalued companies.
  • Furthermore, the Quality factor may go through long stretches of underperformance.
  • Overall, I believe MOAT and OMFL are better designed funds.

JPMorgan Europe Ltd headquarters, London

JoeDunckley

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is a highly regarded fund that has garnered an impressive Gold Star rating by Morningstar (Figure 1).

I

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOAT, OMFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

