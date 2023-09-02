Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordstrom's Turnaround Is Around The Corner

Sep. 02, 2023 12:28 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)1 Comment
LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
30 Followers

Summary

  • Nordstrom has consistently achieved strong profitability in the last two quarters, despite concerns about an impending recession.
  • The company has undergone significant structural changes in its business model, focusing on profitable growth and premium brand offerings.
  • Nordstrom's recent earnings reports show progress in its business recovery, with improved EPS and a strategic transformation of its Rack business.

Nordstrom department store

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has undergone significant structural changes in its business model recently. We view these structural changes as a pivotal catalyst for Nordstrom's stock performance as they enabled Nordstrom to achieve

This article was written by

LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
30 Followers
I have 10 years of experiences in investing in value and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JWN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 12:33 AM
Premium
Comments (58)
Thanks for the analysis. Nordstrom bonds also offer very high yields but I was worried about the longevity of the business. Your analysis suggests the business is implementing a successful turnaround and can build on its brand legacy to remain a competitive business
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.