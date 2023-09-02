Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deeply Undervalued, But Declining Fundamentals

Summary

  • I have been bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance for quite some time, nevertheless the stock continued to decline in the last few years.
  • Not only were the last quarterly results a disappointment, but the company also lowered the guidance for fiscal 2023.
  • When looking at the last few years, margins constantly declined and earnings per share as well as free cash flow are negative right now.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance seems deeply undervalued, but the company has to deliver – especially the rather young U.S. Healthcare segment must grow and become profitable.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Headquarters. WBA brought together Walgreens and Alliance Boots pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage

In my last article about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – published in January 2023 – I asked the question if I am wrong about the business (and stock). And it seems like the answer simply has to be “Yes”: While I

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.21K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS, WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S
SAwolf
Today, 2:12 AM
Premium
Comments (43)
There are many pressures on the business:
Less Covid traffic.
Pressure on Pharma companies to lower prices that don't affect retail directly, but reduce total sales.
Retail theft.
Wage inflation with pharmacists being some of the most highly paid retail workers around.
The focus of opioid lawsuits is moving to retail.
Selling shoes instead of some medical related crossmarketing, is a desperate cry for help.
At the same time, If you can see through the current crisis to some sort of post-Covid efficiency, then maybe the company really will find more secure footing through reducing staff and efficiencies that were not possible during the pandemic. Amazon has some disadvantages when it comes to the rise of biological medicines that require refrigeration or for Amazon, ice and very controlled shipping times. Let's recall that Amazon used to guarantee a shipping time for Prime and now cannot and leaving $500 meds or opioids on doorsteps is not going to work out.
bob_va profile picture
bob_va
Today, 1:58 AM
Premium
Comments (721)
No mention of WBA's CEO Brewer suddenly stepping down on Thursday or the CFO's exit from the company mid-August? Minor details?
b
borosp
Today, 2:15 AM
Comments (224)
@bob_va Probably the article was written before the CEO departure news on Friday but it takes a couple days to publish the article on SA. Publish Date is different than written/submission date!
