O'Reilly Automotive: Business Continues To Outperform, But Valuation Is High

Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • ORLY has strong Q2 comparable store sales, but expects moderation in the second half of 2023.
  • ORLY continues to gain market share in the DIFM sector, primarily at the expense of smaller players.
  • The increase in SG&A expenses shows a commitment to enhancing service quality and long-term growth.
  • ORLY is trading at a high premium (in terms of forward PE) relative to its historical trading range and peer group.
Overview

ORLY stands as a prominent player in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States. Renowned for its wide range of automotive parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories, the company caters to two distinct customer segments: do-it-yourself [DIY] and Do-It-For-Myself [DIFM]. My recommendation for O'Reilly Automotive (

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

m
magenta17
Today, 2:44 AM
AZO stock price is high, too but it's not stopping its stock rise, either. Longz ORLY AZO! :-)
