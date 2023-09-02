SQM: Steep Plunge Creating Massive Appeal For The Brave
Summary
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile investors have suffered another massive setback as SQM nearly gave up all its gains from its April lows.
- The uncertainty surrounding SQM's contract with the Chilean government may deter long-term value investors from returning aggressively.
- The company's second-quarter earnings release suggests that its growth has normalized significantly, leading to further worries about its ability to sustain earnings growth.
- However, its "A+" valuation grade is best-in-class, indicating that investors have likely gotten over-pessimistic.
- I argue why buyers have returned over the past week to defend against a further decline, creating another fantastic opportunity for dip buyers to add exposure.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) investors have suffered since SQM's upward momentum topped out in early July before retracing nearly all its gains from its April lows.
I assessed that the selloff on SQM over the past two months was steep, likely spooking dip buyers who loaded up at its April capitulation to exit. However, the selling pressure seems to have abated this week, allowing investors another opportunity to consider adding exposure if they missed adding on SQM's April lows.
SQM's recent second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release did little to assure investors about the long-term uncertainties regarding its contract with the Chilean government. While I understand that little could be unveiled currently as negotiations are ongoing, it could discourage long-term value investors from returning aggressively, justifying substantial geopolitical risks in its valuation.
The lithium mining leader's economic moat is predicated on the low-cost advantages of its assets at the Salar de Atacama. However, the company's rights are due to expire in 2030, as the government nationalized the industry. As such, investors must be prepared that the risks of the government taking its majority stake at a lower-than-anticipated price cannot be ignored.
SQM's Q2 release underscored the growth normalization in the underlying lithium market since its highs in 2022. Notably, SQM posted a revenue decline of 21% and a decline in adjusted EBITDA, reaching 34% YoY. The company posted remarkable lithium sales volume in Q2, "surpassing 43,000 metric tons." However, the significant market volatility that hampered the progress in underlying lithium prices has dampened SQM's ability to maintain its revenue growth from the past year.
Management also reminded investors to embrace market volatility when investing in SQM, as the company's "sales contracts are linked to price indices, resulting in realized sales prices moving with the market." In addition, there's a "certain lag based on contract terms," resulting in discrepancies between the spot prices and the company's contractual prices. However, SQM highlighted that its strategy benefited the company in 2022, allowing the "capture of price premiums in the market last year."
As such, I believe it's necessary to consider the company's growth opportunities in the secular growth of the EV market while considering underlying risks to its execution.
Besides the need for investors to reflect significant geopolitical risks on SQM's valuation, holders must also consider the disruptive impact of direct lithium extraction or DLE. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the technique holds significant promise, helping to accelerate lithium supply growth.
Based on Standard Lithium's (SLI) techniques, the company "can produce a lithium compound within days." Compared to the estimated 12 to 18 months needed for the traditional evaporation method used by SQM and its leading mining peers, it seems to be a disruptive innovation. It's likely too early to ascertain whether DLE could be commercialized at SQM's scale. As such, I believe the current consensus that SQM can maintain its market leadership is a viable one and thus undergirds the sustainability of its economic moat.
SQM sellers have digested most of its gains from its April lows, but buyers were assessed to have returned to help stem a further decline this week.
As such, buyers seem ready to defend SQM at the current levels, providing robust support to investors looking for another fantastic opportunity to add exposure.
Its highly attractive "A+" valuation grade (assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant) suggests long-term value investors should find it appealing. In addition, more dip buyers could be attracted to return subsequently if SQM can consolidate constructively at the current levels.
Rating: Maintain Strong Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)