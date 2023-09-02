Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UBS Cost-Cut Gains Are A Double-Edged Sword

Sep. 02, 2023 3:15 AM ETCS, UBS
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • UBS plans to keep Credit Suisse's Swiss business, allowing it to establish dominance at home and achieve cost savings.
  • UBS's core global wealth business performed well in Q2, attracting $16 billion in new client money.
  • UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti aims to cut at least $10 billion in costs, higher than his predecessor's target, but faces potential backlash in Switzerland.

Credit Suisse Shares Tumble, Send Shockwaves Through European Banking

Arnd Wiegmann

By Breakingviews

UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS) looks increasingly good – maybe a little too good. Boss Sergio Ermotti plans to keep the smaller bank’s domestic franchise and reckons he can slash costs harder and faster than

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.