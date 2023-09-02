Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Municipal Bond ETFs Attract Second-Largest Weekly Inflow Of 2023

Sep. 02, 2023 5:12 AM ETLDI, IVV, QQQ, RSP, JNK, BIL, LQD, TIP
Jack Fischer
Summary

  • At the close of LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week, U.S. broad-based equity indices reported positive returns - the Russell 2000 (+1.77%), Nasdaq (+2.17%), S&P 500 (+1.78%), and DJIA (+1.21%) were all in the black.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices showed all 20 major metro markets reported month-over-month price increases for the fourth straight month.
  • Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $2.0 billion weekly inflow—the macro-group’s third weekly outflow in four.
  • Conventional equity funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed weekly outflows (-$5.4 billion) for the twentieth straight week.

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended August 30, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in four, adding a net $7.5 billion.

This article was written by

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Comments

