Shimano: Wide Moat, Underfollowed, And Cash Rich

Sep. 02, 2023 5:25 AM ETShimano Inc. (SMNNY)SHMDF
Quantric Capital
Summary

  • Shimano, a Japanese firm specializing in bicycle components and fishing gear, has underperformed the S&P 500 but is potentially undervalued.
  • Despite a decline in net sales and operating income, Shimano remains on a strong growth path and is financially stable.
  • Shimano has a dominant market position in the competitive segment of bicycle components and has minimal competition, making it an attractive investment.
  • The company has found a recent appetite for share buybacks, which paired with its strong cash position, might be a big catalyst for an increase in its stock price.
  • The favorable exchange rate of the yen compared to the dollar provides an extra opportunity for further price gains.

Shimano mountain bike rear derailleur

rafalkrakow/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Shimano (OTCPK:SMNNY, OTCPK:SHMDF) is a Japanese firm which mainly fabricates bicycle components and fishing gear. It is the market leader in the competitive segment of bicycle components and one of the market

This article was written by

Quantric Capital
True believer of value investing, especially in strong companies with a competitive advantage. I evaluate firm fundamentals in a macroeconomic setting. MSc degrees in econometrics and economics and extensive professional experience in evaluating firm's economic performances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMNNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Your own due diligence is required before investing in stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

