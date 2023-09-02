Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alphabet Moonshots Are Ready For Launch

Sep. 02, 2023 5:55 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL1 Comment
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • In 2022, Alphabet’s top line was more than $280 billion, yielding $60 billion of net profit. The “other bets” lost $6 billion.
  • Waymo, the autonomous vehicle technology business, secured a vote of approval this month from San Francisco to operate driverless rideshares in the city.
  • The healthcare-focused unit reported an operating loss that was $17 million wider than it had projected for the first half of 2023.

Major Tech Companies To Report Earnings

Justin Sullivan

By Breakingviews

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is poised to welcome the autumn harvest. Ruth Porat, the web search giant’s chief financial officer and a former technology investment banker at Morgan Stanley, will move into a new role next month

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Shangrila Value profile picture
Shangrila Value
Today, 6:30 AM
Comments (4.49K)
Also, initiate a dividend!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.