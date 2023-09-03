Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb: S&P 500 Addition Strengthens Its Robust Growth Story

Sep. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Airbnb buyers received a pleasant surprise as the news of ABNB's impending addition to the S&P 500 helped it recover most of its August losses.
  • It has strengthened the market's confidence in Airbnb's growth story as the alternative accommodation leader as it continues to gain operating leverage.
  • Despite expectations of slowing revenue growth, Airbnb's asset-light model is expected to drive significant margin accretion and profitability growth.
  • I argue why bearish views on ABNB are no longer defensible, as buying sentiments point to an impending recovery.
Lesbian couple arrive at vacation rental

ferrantraite

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) buyers have demonstrated that I was too cautious in my position on the leading alternative accommodation company since my previous upgrade in early April 2023.

As a reminder, I tagged ABNB with a Sell rating in

Comments (7)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:04 AM
Premium
Comments (3.26K)
Sold most of my shares into the July run-up. I was in the process of re-accumulating below $130 when this news dropped in aftermarket on Friday. Now i will just sit on an underweighted position for the time being. Not buying. Not selling. Just looking silly sitting in no man’s land.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (3.87K)
Strong buy
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.63K)
@marriottmare For the high conviction investors probably.
R0ckS0lid profile picture
R0ckS0lid
Today, 10:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (262)
@JR Research Yes, investors like ne. I am one of those who bought more at 120. My family, friends and I have over 20 AirBnBs in different states, and the demand is strong for us in the US. Mine are booked through the end if the year. The profitability and free cashflow are undeniably lucrative for AirBnB.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.11K)
I am totally in sync with you on this one.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.63K)
@ndardick I'm glad to hear that!
R
RealityPill
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (631)
All trends are negative for $ABNB .. slowing consumer.. lower inventory.. margin compression .. and safety lawsuits .. $50
