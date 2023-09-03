ferrantraite

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) buyers have demonstrated that I was too cautious in my position on the leading alternative accommodation company since my previous upgrade in early April 2023.

As a reminder, I tagged ABNB with a Sell rating in late February, as I noted that buyers could be lured into a bull trap given the significant surge then. That thesis played out accordingly, as ABNB underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) before my upgrade in April. That underperformance has persisted from my Sell rating, although ABNB has continued to gain upward momentum.

My analysis suggests that ABNB buyers who aggressively bought into its May lows have been rewarded. The company's second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release demonstrated that Airbnb's operating leverage growth story remains in its infancy as it builds on its underlying growth drivers and leadership in alternative accommodation.

While ABNB topped out in July, as it fell steeply over the past three weeks, buyers returned to defend robustly at the $120 zone, helping to sustain its medium-term uptrend bias. It marked a significant bottom for ABNB, suggesting investors remain confident of Airbnb's execution prowess despite its implied growth premium.

Dip buyers who added exposure at its August lows were likely pleasantly surprised yesterday, as ABNB is slated to be added to the S&P 500 before trading starts on September 18. The post-market surge of nearly 6% as ABNB closed for the week brought it back to the $140 level, as it recovered most of its August losses.

It's a pivotal development for Airbnb investors, corroborating their confidence in Airbnb to carry on its operating leverage growth thesis with the addition to the S&P 500. Companies must meet stringent criteria to be added, including "high liquidity, a market capitalization of at least $14.5 billion, and adherence to profitability, liquidity, and share-float standards." I believe the post-market optimism makes sense as the market prices in the potential upside from the addition, as passive investment funds are expected to gain exposure to ABNB moving ahead.

Analysts' estimates suggest that Airbnb's revenue growth is expected to slow further as it matures. Nevertheless, investors must consider that Airbnb's asset-light model is well-primed to deliver significant margin accretion in the medium term through the forecast period ending FY26. Accordingly, Airbnb is projected to deliver a 4Y revenue CAGR of 14.4% from FY22-26. In contrast, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to register a marked increase of 17.8% over the same period, demonstrating its ability to continue growing its profitability.

Management's commentary suggests that the company remains in a growth mode, stressing that the company's priority "is to focus on growth, market share, and cost rationalization." Seeking Alpha Quant's growth grade of "B+" suggests that Airbnb should be considered a growth play among its peers, justifying its premium.

ABNB price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

ABNB has recovered its medium-term uptrend, as seen above. Holding a bearish view against robust buying sentiments doesn't make sense to me (note that I'm not bearish).

The steep decline from its July highs was met with robust buying support in August and further lifted by the post-market surge to the $140 zone. Seeking Alpha Quant's "F" valuation grade underscores the high valuation that investors need to consider when assessing the buying opportunities in ABNB.

However, with robust buying sentiments undergirding ABNB's ongoing recovery to retake its July highs, investors looking to add exposure can consider taking advantage of its next steep pullback.

Rating: Maintain Hold. (On the watch for a rating change). Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

